Jamie Lynn Spears Shoots for Goodwill in Hollywood With Her ‘DWTS’ Gig

Jamie Gilliam/Reuters

Jamie Lynn Spears is supporting Hollywood writers and actors during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in the most Jamie Lynn Spears way possible: by competing on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

On Tuesday, the Sweet Magnolias actress appeared on Good Morning America to announce that she has joined Season 32’s buzzy cast, which already includes Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and former Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson. According to the former child star, she plans on donating her weekly earnings to striking writers and performers.

“While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work,” Spears told GMA. “So I figured I’ll do this, and I will donate my weekly salary and just give back to them at a time where they can’t give to themselves.”

