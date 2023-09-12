Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears Shoots for Goodwill in Hollywood With Her ‘DWTS’ Gig

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , ,
    Jamie Lynn Spears Shoots for Goodwill in Hollywood With Her ‘DWTS’ Gig

    Jamie Gilliam/Reuters

    Jamie Lynn Spears is supporting Hollywood writers and actors during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in the most Jamie Lynn Spears way possible: by competing on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

    On Tuesday, the Sweet Magnolias actress appeared on Good Morning America to announce that she has joined Season 32’s buzzy cast, which already includes Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and former Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson. According to the former child star, she plans on donating her weekly earnings to striking writers and performers.

    “While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work,” Spears told GMA. “So I figured I’ll do this, and I will donate my weekly salary and just give back to them at a time where they can’t give to themselves.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Woman of the Hour’ review: Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is chilling, even as it stumbles

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Sugar baby says she’s made $500,000 traveling the world with her wealthy older clients

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldier says new Leopard tanks are better than old Soviet ones because the ammo doesn’t explode, kill the crew, and blow the turret off if it takes a hit

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Woman of the Hour’ review: Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is chilling, even as it stumbles

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Sugar baby says she’s made $500,000 traveling the world with her wealthy older clients

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldier says new Leopard tanks are better than old Soviet ones because the ammo doesn’t explode, kill the crew, and blow the turret off if it takes a hit

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Meet ‘Double Tap’: The new Apple Watch lets you answer calls and silence alarms by tapping your thumb and pointer finger together twice

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy