    EVERYTHING you need to know about Hunter and the Biden family's 'culture of corruption' that led to a Republican IMPEACHMENT inquiry into Joe

    By

    EVERYTHING you need to know about Hunter and the Biden family’s ‘culture of corruption’ that led to a Republican IMPEACHMENT inquiry into Joe

    EVERYTHING you need to know about Hunter and the Biden family’s ‘culture of corruption’ that led to a Republican impeachment inquiry against Joe

    DailyMail.com explains exactly how the Biden family coffers swelled for years in the lucrative orbit around Washington, DC.
    Today, President Biden himself faces a Republican-led impeachment inquiry for his alleged ties to the “corruption” scheme.
    Federal prosecutors plan to indict Hunter this month on illegal weapons charges

    By Kelly Laco, Politics Editor for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:36 p.m. EDT, September 12, 2023 | Update: 12:50 p.m. EDT, September 12, 2023

    Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden for his alleged ties to his son Hunter’s extremely lucrative, decades-long, multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme.

    The investigation announced Tuesday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy into the Biden family’s “culture of corruption” could end President Biden’s political career, Republicans say.

    But how was Hunter able to get his hands on a 2.8 carat diamond from the Chinese, $83,000 a month from the Ukrainians and $1 million from mysterious Romanians?

    By trading on the influential “brand” of the Biden family, says the GOP.

    The estimated $40 million was raised through 20 shell companies and fake accounts created while Joe Biden was vice president, the same time he was joining Hunter’s business calls and stopping at lavish dinners.

    From using pseudonyms to discuss questionable deals with Ukraine, to an alleged $10 million bribery scheme to Hunter’s access to Air Force Two flights and more, the involvement of the president in his son’s affairs is increasingly difficult to ignore.

    Joe himself is now the subject of an impeachment investigation by Republicans for his alleged participation in a lucrative scheme with foreign adversaries of the United States.

    And federal prosecutors plan to indict Hunter on illegal weapons charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison by the end of September.

    DailyMail.com explains exactly how the Biden family coffers swelled for years in the lucrative orbit around Washington, DC.

    The emails show that Hunter’s company “frequently used Biden’s name to gain access and favors from the White House.”

    Then-Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he leaves Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China.

    Hunter traveled to at least 15 countries with his father, then-Vice President Joe, aboard Air Force Two, according to reports.

    EVERYTHING you need to know about Hunter and the Biden family’s ‘culture of corruption’ that led to a Republican IMPEACHMENT inquiry into Joe

