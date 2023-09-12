Meet ‘Double Tap’: The new Apple Watch lets you answer calls and silence alarms by tapping your thumb and pointer finger together twice

Apple’s Double Tap feature for the new Apple Watch makes answering calls and other actions easier when only one hand is free.

Apple held its fall event featuring the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 on Tuesday.Apple Watch Series 9 will have the ability to be operated one-handed, without touching the device.Users will be able to answer calls and more by double-tapping their fingers.

Prepare to see people around you making a new gesture if they buy the new Apple Watch Series 9.

A new “Double Tap” feature was introduced during Apple’s fall event on Tuesday. The function allows someone wearing the new watch to answer phone calls, snooze alarms, and take pictures through their iPhone with a simple one-handed gesture.

All you have to do, according to Apple executives, is tap your index finger to your thumb to answer a call if your mobility is otherwise limited — such as when you’re holding a cup of coffee. As a result, Series 9 owners will be able to control their watch without touching the display.

Apple attributes the smart watch’s ability to detect the movement to a new algorithm that’s triggered by “changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap.”

In addition to taking photos and snoozing alarms, users will also be able to pause and play music without ever lifting their hand. Apple said the gesture will be available in a software update next month.

