Sugar baby says she’s made $500,000 traveling the world with her wealthy older clients

A self-confessed sugar baby has revealed how she made $500,000 traveling the world for free on her clients’ first-class plane tickets.

Palmar Kelly, 27, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., has visited everywhere from Las Vegas to Paris with wealthy older clients who pay younger women like her for their companionship and sexual favors.

Not only do her Sugar Daddies cover the cost of her flight and vacation, but she also gets paid up to $5,000 for each trip while enjoying a fancy meal and drinks.

“If this is what you want to do, don’t be ashamed,” the actor and screenwriter said of his sugar baby status. “I think it’s amazing.”

Palmar Kelly, 27, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, won $500,000 as a Sugar Baby

Palmar was first introduced to the world of sugar dating while studying theater at a drama school in New York in 2014.

She was dancing at a strip club and making $700 to $1,000 a night when she started dating Sugar Daddies to make even more money.

“I felt like I could do it,” she recalls. “I thought, ‘I’m an actor, I could pretend to be someone’s girlfriend.’

Palmar’s clients were typically ages 37 to 45, and she was paid about $300 per appointment — until she realized she could raise her prices.

Now she won’t accept anything less than $1,000 for a date in New York.

She initially used the money to cover the cost of her portraits and additions, but eventually earned enough to pay for college.

“For me it was a question of survival,” she explained. “I really didn’t have to do anything.”

Palmar said she was “grateful” that she didn’t have to work in a car or a coffee shop to scrape together money.

Palmar discovered the world of sugar dating while studying theater at a drama college in New York in 2014.

Now she won't accept anything less than $1,000 for a date

As her prices increased, she started going on vacations with her sugar daddies. One year she made $200,000 in New York without even realizing it.

Palmar moved to Los Angeles in March 2021 to pursue her screenwriting career, but she didn’t find working as a Sugar Baby to be as lucrative on the West Coast.

“In Los Angeles, people wanted a connection for $800,” she said.

After her brother Aidan’s suicide at the age of 29, she returned to her home state of Florida in November 2022 and began stripping and sugaring again.

Palmar said his most recent trip was a six-day cruise to the Bahamas with a 57-year-old man who paid $4,000 for his company.

‘He is incredible. He’s a super nice and respectful man,” she said. “We had a balcony suit. We played a lot. It was a fun little trip.

“I’m so grateful that this person paid for this. Everyone paid for a cruise. I get paid to go on the cruise. Its a good job.

Palmar, who estimates she made half a million dollars as a Sugar Baby, was taken to Las Vegas, the Hamptons and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As Palmar's prices increased, she began going on vacations with her sugar daddies.

Palmar said one of her Sugar Daddies took her on 20 trips, paying her up to $5,000 each time.

Palmar is currently writing a TV show about the ups and downs of her adventures as a sex worker. “I don’t want anyone to be ashamed of sex work,” she said. “It can be fun”

She was also treated to international trips to London and Paris, as well as cities in Mexico and Italy.

Palmar said one of her Sugar Daddies took her on 20 trips, paying her up to $5,000 each time.

However, it’s not always fun in the sun, according to the sex worker.

Earlier this summer, she had to cut short her vacation to Italy because the married couple she was living with kept fighting.

Palmar said the duo contacted her on TikTok and after meeting twice, they agreed to go on a 10-day trip to Sicily together.

“I said, ‘I want to fly first class and I didn’t want to pay anything when I got there. “I asked to be paid $4,000 for the trip,” she said.

The couple agreed to his terms, but after two days in sunny Italy she felt “uncomfortable” at being stuck in the middle of their arguments and left.

Palmar is currently writing a TV show about the ups and downs of her adventures as a sex worker.

“I don’t want anyone to be ashamed of sex work,” she said. “It could be fun.”