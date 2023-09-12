‘Woman of the Hour’ review: Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is chilling, even as it stumbles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Last year, Anna Kendrick played the lead role in Mary Nighy’s disturbing abuse drama Alice, darling. The actress played a woman undone by her partner’s psychological manipulations, drawing on her own experiences in an abusive relationship to shape the character. Her performance – sensitive and poignant – supported the film’s terrifying atmosphere.

In Woman of the HourKendrick continues the work she started Alice, darling – but now she’s also behind the camera for this nail-biting dramatization of serial killer Rodney Alcala’s appearance on a dating game show while he was in the middle of his killing spree. Woman of the Hourwhich premiered at TIFF before the Netflix acquisition, is an ambitious attempt to subvert the expectations of the true crime genre by giving voice to the survivors and victims of Alcala’s rampage.

Woman of the Hour

Effectively nerve-wracking. Location: Toronto International Film Festival (special presentations)

Form: Anna Kendrick, Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson

Director: Anna Kendrick

Screenwriter: Ian MacAllister McDonald 1 hour 34 minutes

The film experiments with time jumps and perspective shifts to create an impressionistic portrait of the murders. The action begins in 1977 with Rodney, a photographer (Daniel Zovatto), who meets a woman named Sarah (Kelly Jakle, Pitch Perfect) to relax and share details about her personal life. The pair conduct a photo shoot in a remote mountain area of ​​Wyoming. Their flirty banter takes on a sinister edge when Rodney caresses the woman’s face and tries to strangle her. A chase, a battle and her death follow. Most murders are depicted in Woman of the Hour follow this pattern, underscoring the brutality of Rodney’s trial.

A time jump takes us to 1978, where we meet Cheryl (Kendrick), an aspiring actress living in Los Angeles. She’s in the middle of an audition where casting directors criticize her performance in callous, objectifying terms. As a director, Kendrick is particularly interested in close-ups of the body and the depiction of physical coercion. She and DP Zach Kuperstein focus on the way Rodney holds Sarah’s torso and how the young woman kicks her legs in an attempt to break free. When Cheryl returns to her apartment after the failed audition, the camera trains us to observe how her neighbor (Pete Holmes), a man with an obvious crush, blocks her way to force a conversation. These moments initiate a visual grammar that the film leaves behind as it builds to its climactic scene.

The dating game, like its contemporary counterparts, is a platform for misogyny and sexism. When Cheryl’s agent books her as a contestant, the actress is hesitant to accept the job. A few memories of her stagnant career force her to say yes, and while Rodney continues to kill women, Cheryl prepares for her debut. Woman of the HourRodney and Cheryl’s time shifts become increasingly difficult to follow as Rodney and Cheryl’s paths cross.

The film introduces Rodney’s victims just before they are murdered, turning them into narrative ciphers. The non-chronological hopscotching makes it difficult to determine what happened before Rodney appeared on the game show and what happens next. Zovatto, who played the sinister prophet character Station Elevenchannels a similar energy to the serial killer Woman of the Hour. His performance – characterized by a leisurely walk to attack his target and a chilling half-smile – is the foundation on which Kendrick and screenwriter Ian MacAllister McDonald build the film’s anxious and nervous atmosphere.

Where Woman of the Hour feels most fully realized when Cheryl and Rodney meet The dating game, on which he appears as a participant. At this point we know he is a murderer and thanks to Kendrick’s performance we have built up some sympathy for Cheryl (an otherwise shallow character). This raises the stakes of their interactions, mediated by the presence of a live audience and the show’s host (Tony Hale). Among the people watching The dating game that day is Laura (Nicolette Robinson), a woman who Rodney immediately recognizes and tries to warn the show’s producers. This situation is depicted as a thriller-like race against time – assisted by Ramy Composers Dan Romer and Mike Tuccillo’s score rises Woman of the Hour‘s disturbing mood.

The film takes the tension out of the pivotal moment when Cheryl, disturbed by Rodney’s attitude, tries to escape his attention but stumbles on the way to the tense finale. In another timeline, this one in 1979, we meet Amy (an excellent Autumn Best), a homeless teenager who Rodney encounters in California. Her story also ends with an escape, and her harrowing journey to safety confirms that despite Woman of the HourDespite the sometimes shaky execution, the story is undeniably powerful.