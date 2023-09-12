A first look at the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and a big camera upgrade

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Apple just announced its new iPhone 15 models and the big news is USB-C, a camera update, the addition of Dynamic Island and even some screen improvements.

We just got our first look at the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and the new colors look great. The matte back and rounded sides are noticeably nicer to hold than previous models, and are essentially the best parts of the iPhone 14 Pro in a lighter, nicer to hold case.

Yes, it really is USB-C on an iPhone.Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

Apple is finally switching to USB-C on the iPhone 15, which means you can finally use a single cable to charge your MacBook and iPhone. Apple confirmed last year that it would be making the switch to USB-C to comply with upcoming European Union regulations, and the iPhone 15 is now the first iPhone to make the switch.

There’s not much to say about the USB-C port in our brief hands-on experience with the device, but we’ll surely delve into exactly how USB-C works on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in our reviews soon.

The iPhone 15 now has Dynamic Island.Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

The iPhone 15 also has the dynamic island found on the iPhone 14 Pro models. That’s the pill-shaped cutout that provides a new way to view certain notifications and interact with apps. It looks and works the same as it does on the iPhone 14 Pro, and we hope more developers update their apps to support it now that base iPhone 15 models have Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 15 also has an improved Super Retina OLED display, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14. It’s hard to say how improved the display is within Apple’s practical range, but it certainly We noticed how much better the iPhone 15 feels when holding more.

The back of the iPhone 15.Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

The last big update to the iPhone 15 is the camera system. The main camera sensor will become 48 megapixels, compared to the 12 megapixels found on the previous iPhone 14. There’s also a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and improvements to portrait mode mean you won’t have to manually switch to portrait mode.

We’ll have to wait for our full iPhone 15 review to really delve into all the camera improvements here, as Apple’s hands-on area isn’t the most ideal place to test the strengths and weaknesses of Apple’s latest iPhone camera.

A first look at the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and a big camera upgrade