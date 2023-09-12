Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    BODYCAM: Seattle Officer Heard Laughing About Woman Being Hit, Killed By Cop Car

    BODYCAM: Seattle Officer Heard Laughing About Woman Being Hit, Killed By Cop Car

    “It’s a regular person. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value!”

    SEATTLE (KING 5) — New bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) Monday afternoon detailed remarks an officer made about another officer whose cruiser killed a woman in a collision in January. A Seattle police officer was traveling at 74 miles per hour just before his police cruiser struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, in an intersection in January, according to a case investigation report.

