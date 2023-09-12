“It’s a regular person. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value!”

SEATTLE (KING 5) — New bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) Monday afternoon detailed remarks an officer made about another officer whose cruiser killed a woman in a collision in January. A Seattle police officer was traveling at 74 miles per hour just before his police cruiser struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, in an intersection in January, according to a case investigation report.

Read the full story from KING 5 here.

The post BODYCAM: Seattle Officer Heard Laughing About Woman Being Hit, Killed By Cop Car appeared first on Breaking911.