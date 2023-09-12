The biggest news from Apple’s big iPhone 15 event — from its first titanium smartphone to a surprise skit starring Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook photographed holding the new titanium iPhone 15 Pro on Tuesday. Cook also acted in a surprise skit opposite Octavia Spencer.

Apple held its annual fall keynote event on Tuesday.

It unveiled iPhone 15 models, including its first titanium phone, USB-C charging, new watches, and more.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the event.

Apple held its annual iPhone keynote event, Wonderlust, on Tuesday where it unveiled new products, features, and an unexpected surprise featuring Tim Cook and an Oscar-nominated actress.

If you weren’t able to tune in, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top takeaways from the event:

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduced some big changes

Apple unveiled four new phones on Tuesday: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the first iPhones made of titanium; Apple says they’re made from the same alloy as was used in the Mars Rover.

The Dynamic Island notch at the top of the screen, which was previously exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models in iPhone 14, is now available on all phones in the iPhone 15 lineup.

There’s also a new button. With iPhone 15 Pro, Apple’s getting rid of a feature it’s had since the first-generation iPhone, the ringer on-off switch on the side; instead, the phone will have an “action button” that can do things like start a voice memo or open your camera.

Goodbye Lightning port, hello USB-C charging

After 11 years, it’s time to say goodbye to your phone’s Lightning port: Apple is switching over to USB-C charging in its newest phones. The move to a more standardized system should help users frustrated with having to buy different cables for different devices.

New Apple Watches — and a nifty new way to control them

The company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The latter is the second iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra, which debuted in September 2022. Both models include the company’s “brightest display ever,” on-device Siri, and a new gesture.

Both the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches come with Apple’s new “Double Tap” feature, which allows users to answer calls, snooze alarms, and play music with a simple one-handed gesture where you pinch your thumb and index finger together twice.

Apple’s Double Tap feature for the new Apple Watch makes answering calls and other actions easier when only one hand is free.

Tim Cook and Octavia Spencer Skit

Lastly, it’s not a product, but it’s still pretty cool: Apple experimented with having a bit more fun in its live events with a skit about its green initiatives featuring Octavia Spencer as “Mother Nature”, and Tim Cook, as himself. People on social media were quick to comment on his acting chops.

Octavia Spencer and Tim Cook acted alongside each other in a rare Apple skit.

Apple, which committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its supply chain and products by 2030, announced Tuesday that 300 of its manufacturers are committed to that goal.

