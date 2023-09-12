REVEALED: The REAL footage of Dating Game serial killer that inspired Anna Kendrick’s new film about actress trying to make it big in disco-era Hollywood

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Original footage of serial killer The Dating Game which inspired a new film about the sickening killer has been discovered.

Anna Kendrick directed and stars in “Woman of the Hour,” her new film that follows a game show contestant who chooses Rodney Alcala, a serial murderer and rapist, to date.

Netflix is ​​believed to have paid $11 million to acquire Kendrick’s directorial debut.

Alcala’s responses were charming, funny and infused with cheeky innuendo on the game show itself in 1978, clips show. He died in prison in 2021 – and it is believed he may have killed up to 130 people during his evil spree.

At the time, the 35-year-old made easy work of convincing pretty contestant Cheryl Bradshaw behind the screen to cast him on the hit 1970s game show The Dating Game.

Alcala appeared as Bachelor Number One on the show, winning the affections of bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw (left). The original game show inspired the new movie

Anna Kendrick (pictured seated left, playing Cheryl Bradshaw) in her new film, Woman of the Hour. His character chooses Rodney Alcala – who is a rapist and murderer. The actor who plays him is seated on the far right

Alcala, far right, appeared on the popular game show The Dating Game in 1978, just a year after murdering his second victim.

But unbeknownst to him, the show’s producers and millions of viewers watching at home, the smiling photographer had already murdered two women and was going to rape and mutilate four more as well as a 12-year-old girl.

And in a moment of frightening apprehension, Alcala wins the show by telling her, “We’re going to have a great time together, Cheryl.”

It was this appearance in 1978 that earned him the nickname “The Dating Game Killer”.

Appearing alongside two other hopefuls looking for love, he appears confident, funny and ordinary – far from the violent and depraved sociopath he later revealed himself to be.

Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant tasked with choosing one of the three blind dates behind the screen, asks him his favorite time of day, to which he creepily responds: “Night.” The night “.

He then says suggestively to her: “My name is Banana and I’m really beautiful.” »

The audience burst into laughter and applause. All it takes is convincing Cheryl and the screen pulls back to reveal her date.

Producers, however, insist the couple never went on that date.

Cheryl is played by Anna Kendrick herself in “Woman of the Hour.” Daniel Zovatto plays the killer.

Alcala pictured during his third trial in the early 2000s, after appealing his murder charge relating to the death of a 12-year-old girl

Anna Kendrick stars in ‘Woman of the Hour,’ which was just acquired by Netflix

Alcala’s first known crime occurred in 1968, when an eyewitness called police after seeing him lure an eight-year-old girl named Tali Shapiro to his Hollywood apartment.

When the police arrived, they found Talia alive, but she had been raped and brutally beaten with a steel bar and was lying in a pool of her own blood.

Alcala had fled the scene and later left the state to enroll at NYU to study filmmaking under Roman Polanski, under the pseudonym “John Berger.”

In June 1971, 23-year-old TWA flight attendant Cornelia Michel Crilley was found raped and strangled in her Manhattan apartment. His death remained unsolved until 2011, when DNA evidence linked Alcala to the murder.

Meanwhile, Alcala was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list that same year. He was arrested a few months after children at a New Hampshire arts camp where he worked as a counselor recognized his image on a wanted poster.

He was extradited to California to stand trial for attempted murder, but Shapiro’s parents refused to let the girl testify at trial and he later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault, winning parole after only 17 months in 1974.

Posing as a professional fashion photographer, Alcala, said to have an IQ above 160, convinced hundreds of young men and women to pose nude for him for his “portfolio.”

He also often lured his murder victims in the same manner, before strangling them until they passed out. When they woke up, he began torturing them by raping and beating them within inches of their lives.

Alcala would then kill them, often by strangulation, then rearrange their limbs into explicit positions and photograph their naked bodies.

He was finally arrested for the last time in 1979, after the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe.

Alcala allegedly met blond-haired Samsoe on the beach in Los Angeles with her friend Bridget Wilvurt and approached them.

Bridget later explained: “He focused on us, like a shark in water… and he said, ‘Can I take pictures of your daughters?’… And Robin goes, ‘Sure .”

Alcala then left the girls alone, but Robin then rode her bike to a ballet studio where she was to practice.

She never returned and no one ever saw her alive again.

As part of their investigation, investigators found hundreds of photos of young boys and girls in a storage locker Alcala rented in Seattle.

Some were released by the Huntington Beach Police Department in 2010 over concerns that those depicted may have been other victims of cold cases stemming from disappearances or unsolved murders.

Samsoe was on her way to ballet class when she was kidnapped

Georgia Wixted, 27, was a registered nurse whose bruised and beaten body was found on the floor of her Malibu studio apartment, near her brass bed, on December 16, 1977.

The American serial killer is believed to be linked to crimes committed in New York, Washington, San Francisco and Wyoming.

Alcala compiled a collection of more than 1,000 photographs of women, teenagers and boys, many in sexually explicit poses.

Also included in the photographs were a series of trophies from some of his victims, such as jewelry, including a pair of gold earrings that matched the description of those worn by Robin on the day she disappeared.

Four years after being convicted of murder and sentenced to death, he appealed and won a retrial. He was later tried and convicted again and sentenced to death a second time.

He successfully launched a second appeal in 2001 and was tried a third time.

When prosecutor Matt Murphy took over the case in 2003, he re-examined the evidence found in Alcala’s DNA storage locker.

Some of the DNA discovered matched that of four other women found dead or missing in the 1970s, confirming that Alcala was a serial killer.

Alcala was incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison, with his execution postponed indefinitely due to a moratorium on the death penalty instituted by the state of California in 2019.

One of the victims was Jill Barcomb, 19, whose body was found on the side of a road in Los Angeles in 1977, with her face mutilated and with ligatures around her neck.

Alcala also murdered Georgia Wixted, a 27-year-old nurse who was found naked and brutalized in Malibu in 1977; Charlotte Lamb, whose body was found strangled and raped in an apartment complex miles from her home in June 1978; and Jill Parenteau, a 21-year-old student who was found raped and murdered in her bedroom in June 1979.

Alcala was convicted of the women’s murders in 2010, then aged 66, and sentenced to death.

He later pleaded guilty to two more murders in New York in 1977 and 1978, then charged in 2016 with the murder of Christine Thornton in the summer of 1977. He denies murdering Thornton.

He died in 2021.