Gannett Seeks a ‘Taylor Swift’ Journalist After Massive Local Layoffs

Hector Vivas/Getty

Millions of Americans encounter the immovable force that is Taylor Swift on a daily basis, whether through her record-breaking tour, her plethora of Billboard-charting albums, or while in the fever-dream high that is her late-surging single “Cruel Summer.”

For a Gannett reporter, it will be their full-time job.

USA TODAY and The Tennessean, a member of Gannett’s USA TODAY Network, are hiring a full-time “Taylor Swift Reporter,” according to a job listing posted on Tuesday. The role, which seeks a “video-forward” reporter with five years of experience, would cover Swift’s fanbase and her effect on pop culture as she embarks on the next stage of her Eras Tour. As such, the reporter must be willing to travel internationally, according to the listing.

Read more at The Daily Beast.