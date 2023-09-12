Are you living in a Covid hotspot? CDC reveals counties with highest rates as virus hospital admissions rise for 8th week in a row – but they’re still at near-historic lows

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The US counties with the highest rates of Covid hospitalizations during the last week of August have been revealed in an interactive map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest official data shows that admissions have risen for eight weeks in a row, from historically low rates of two hospitalizations per 100,000 people at the end of June 2023, and are now at almost six admissions per 100,000 for the week ending the September 2.

And the rate is increasing in about half of America’s 3,224 counties.

However, although it is increasing, the rate is still much lower than the historical highs of January 2022, when it was around 40 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Experts say the United States will see a new rise in Covid hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks as winter approaches, but the wave of Covid admissions will not be like those of previous winters.

Despite the warnings, Dr. Antonio Fauci He said yesterday that he would be “extremely surprised” if masks or any other restrictions were again required, although he added they could be recommended in some areas.

The map above shows the Covid hospitalization rate in the US for the week ending September 2, the latest available. It reveals that most counties are considered to have a low hospitalization rate. There are 22 counties that have a high hospitalization rate, shown in orange on the map.

While Covid has become milder as more people have immunity through infection or vaccination, the emergence of new, more transmissible variants is causing a rise in cases.

However, there are no signs that the virus is more likely to cause severe illness; instead, variants evolve to become more transmissible but less likely to cause hospitalization.

The CDC’s most recent data on the Covid hospitalization rate is for the week ending September 2 and covered all 3,224 US counties, including subdivisions of the country’s territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam.

At the state level, figures showed the hospitalization rate was highest in Florida, where it rose to almost 12 Covid admissions per 100,000 people.

The second highest rate was in Washington, DC, where the level was 11 per 100,000, and Alabama had the third highest rate, at 8.4.

By county, Wilson County in Kansas had the highest Covid hospitalization rate: 70 patients per 100,000 people, although this figure was likely inflated due to the county’s small population of just 9,000 people, according to the US Census. USA

It was followed by two Missouri counties, Grundy and Mercer, where the rate was 44.6 per 100,000.

Of the 22 counties with a Covid hospitalization rate above 20 per 100,000, considered high alert by the CDC, 17 were in the South. Georgia had the most (six counties), followed by Oklahoma, which had four, and Texas, with three.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, 303 counties, or about one in 10, recorded no Covid admissions over the last week with available data.

Dr Thomas Moore, an infectious disease expert at the University of Kansas, told DailyMail.com that he expected there would be an increase in Covid admissions in counties later this year, but added that this would most likely happen. do not match levels seen in previous waves.

He said: ‘If our experience can be generalized, I think most communities will see an increase in outpatient clinic and emergency room visits, and I expect some increase in hospitalizations.

“But, absent the emergence of a strain resistant to Paxlovid or the vaccine, I hope there will be nothing like the surges we experienced with any of the previous strains, including Delta and Omicron.”

The map above shows Covid hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the US by state for the week ending September 2.

The map above shows the percentage of deaths in each state related to a Covid infection.

The graph above shows the Covid hospitalization rate from January 2022 to September 22. Hospitalizations have increased for eight straight weeks, although they are rising from record lows.

The graph above shows Covid deaths during 2022 and 2023. These have also started to increase in recent weeks.

Official data shows that Covid cases are increasing across the country. The most recent comprehensive data available, for the week ending Aug. 26, shows the testing positivity rate increased from 13.6 percent over the previous week to 14.1 percent.

The county-level CDC data comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said nationwide mask mandates would not return this winter even if there was a significant increase in Covid cases.

Despite coming under fire for his comments in the past, the former White House chief medical adviser said he would be “extremely surprised” if blanket restrictions returned at the federal level.

But he couldn’t promise that masks wouldn’t be “recommended” again at the state or local level, after schools, universities and businesses across the United States began asking staff and students to wear them again.

Fauci, 82, also said the risk of a recurrence of a deadly wave of Covid rivaling previous peaks of the pandemic was “probably low” because many Americans have immunity from vaccination or past infection.

Asked if mask mandates would return ABC ‘This Week’Dr. Fauci said, ‘No, I don’t see that in the future at all.

‘I can see that if we get a significant increase in cases, masks may be recommended in certain circumstances and in crowded indoor settings.

“But I don’t see those existing, certainly not federal mandates; I would be very surprised if we saw that.”