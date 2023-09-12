California-To-Pennsylvania Trafficking Organization Dismantled; $3.5M In Drugs Seized

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (BCDAP) – A narcotics investigation, led by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force, Quakertown Borough Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations with collaboration from other local, state, and federal agencies, dismantled a bicoastal drug trafficking organization that shipped millions of dollars in deadly drugs from Los Angeles to Bucks County and surrounding areas.

The investigation, which began in February 2023, resulted in the arrests of six individuals, four in Pennsylvania and two in California, and led to the seizure of more than $3.5 million worth of drugs, and more than 40 firearms and 100,000 rounds of ammunition. Concealing the drugs in parcels, the drug organization used U.S. parcel companies to ship large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania.

“By dismantling this dangerous national drug trafficking organization, the Bucks County Drug Strike Force and its law enforcement partners, have undoubtedly saved countless lives. More to come,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Detectives used a variety of investigative tools throughout the 7-month investigation. On Sept. 6, 2023, investigators executed search and arrest warrants in Bucks County, Berks County, Lehigh County, as well as Los Angeles and San Diego, resulting in six members of the drug trafficking organization being taken into custody.

“HSI Philadelphia is proud of our partnership with Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Forces and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Cases like this highlight the importance of interagency cooperation, enabling HSI to utilize its unique authorities and investigative capabilities to bolster local investigations,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker. “With enhanced cooperation among local, state and federal investigators, we are able to expand cases throughout the country and ultimately enhance the safety of the American people.”

The six men were charged with dozens of felony counts of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy.

Those charged are: Michael Sanchez, 32, of Los Angeles, California; David Matthew Yohn, 53, of Springfield Township, Bucks County; Avrian Haywood Mack, 21, of Reading, Berks County; Aived Abel Garcia, 25, of Chula Vista, California; Davone Desean Walker, 43, of Allentown, Lehigh County; and Miguel Aliaga, 36, of Walnutport, Northampton County. Yohn, Mack, and Aliaga were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Lisa J. Gaier who sent them to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $2 million bail each. Walker was sent to BCCF under $2.5 million bail.

Sanchez and Garcia are in custody in California and are awaiting extradition. Strike Force Detectives working with the Gun Violence Task Force became involved after discovering that the drug trafficking organization was also involved in the illegal possession and transfer of firearms. More than 40 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, hunting rifles and assault rifles equipped with suppressors were seized as a result of the investigation. Some of the handguns included homemade ghost guns, untraceable firearms without serial numbers. Detectives also recovered more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of fentanyl, more than a kilogram of cocaine, 65 pounds of marijuana, along with prebagged fentanyl/heroin, 300 fentanyl pills and 6 pounds of mushrooms. Additionally, $15,000 in U.S currency was seized.

The post California-To-Pennsylvania Trafficking Organization Dismantled; $3.5M In Drugs Seized appeared first on Breaking911.