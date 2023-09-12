‘Extremely Dangerous’ | Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Shot At By Homeowner While Stealing Rifle From Garage, Police Say

Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped murderer, reportedly stole a rifle from a garage and evaded shots fired by the homeowner during the ongoing manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. This development prompted road closures, advisories to residents to secure their homes, and the establishment of a new search area in this nearly two-week-old pursuit.

Police say Cavalcante entered the open garage late Monday within the designated search region northwest of Philadelphia. He took possession of a .22-caliber rifle along with ammunition. In response, the homeowner, who was present in the garage, discharged a pistol and fired multiple rounds at Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

These recent events unfolded shortly after Cavalcante managed to elude authorities in a previous search area to the south. He had stolen a dairy delivery truck and visited the homes of former colleagues, all part of what law enforcement describes as Cavalcante’s desperate quest for help. Approximately 500 law enforcement personnel are now engaged in the search, guarding and investigating an area spanning 8 to 10 square miles in northern Chester County, situated a few miles south of Pottstown, as stated by Bivens. Additional officers were being called in to secure and intensify the search efforts. Roads were closed, and vehicle checkpoints were established to question drivers and inspect vehicle trunks.

Bivens mentioned that there is no indication that Cavalcante sustained any injuries during the encounter with the homeowner.

“Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it,” Bivins told reporters.

Prior to this incident, a motorist had alerted the police to a man matching Cavalcante’s description lurking in the darkness near a roadside line of trees. Police discovered footprints and tracked them to prison shoes identical to those worn by Cavalcante. Additionally, a pair of work boots was reported as stolen from a nearby porch.

According to Bivens, it is believed that Cavalcante was attempting to escape pursuers and find a hiding place when he came across the open garage. The 34-year-old convict had escaped from Chester County jail on August 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison, where he was to serve a life sentence for the fatal stabbing of an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors alleged that he killed her to prevent her from informing the police that he was wanted for a murder in Brazil, his home country.

