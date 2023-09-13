These Chef-Inspired Crocs From Hedley & Bennett Will Channel Your Inner Carmy

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hedley & Bennett.

Hedley & Bennett is a kitchen brand that’s been catering to chefs since 2012. They offer premium, professional-grade aprons, knives, oven mitts, and other culinary essentials chefs rely on—and that goes for home cooks t00. The brand recently garnered the attention of home chefs and fans of Hulu’s The Bear after its aprons were worn by Carmy, Sydney, and Marcus throughout season 2. Now, the kitchen gear brand is dipping its toes in the footwear space with its new chef-inspired collaboration with Crocs.

The collaboration seems like a natural expansion since professional chefs (and home cooks) need supportive, comfortable, and slip-free shoes to wear as they work their magic in the kitchen. While we can’t confirm Crocs were Camry’s shoe of choice on the hit series, we’re pretty sure he’d approve of the collaboration.

