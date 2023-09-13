Even GOP Senators Are Clowning on McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The call is coming from inside the House—and the Senate.

Though it was hardly a surprise that the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would be received icily by Democrats, it seems Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his allies will also have to contend with discontented lawmakers within their own ranks.

A number of Senate Republicans who spoke to The Hill on Tuesday did not mince words about the announcement, with one anonymous legislator labeling it “a fool’s errand.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.