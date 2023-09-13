Even GOP Senators Are Clowning on McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Alex Wong/Getty Images
The call is coming from inside the House—and the Senate.
Though it was hardly a surprise that the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would be received icily by Democrats, it seems Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his allies will also have to contend with discontented lawmakers within their own ranks.
A number of Senate Republicans who spoke to The Hill on Tuesday did not mince words about the announcement, with one anonymous legislator labeling it “a fool’s errand.”