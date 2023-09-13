Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Even GOP Senators Are Clowning on McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Even GOP Senators Are Clowning on McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    The call is coming from inside the House—and the Senate.

    Though it was hardly a surprise that the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would be received icily by Democrats, it seems Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his allies will also have to contend with discontented lawmakers within their own ranks.

    A number of Senate Republicans who spoke to The Hill on Tuesday did not mince words about the announcement, with one anonymous legislator labeling it “a fool’s errand.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles site where Mohamed Hadid planned palatial mansion before filing for bankruptcy on the market for $68 million

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles site where Mohamed Hadid planned palatial mansion before filing for bankruptcy on the market for $68 million

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Research suggests that women who have recently given birth are more prone to perceiving familiar faces in everyday objects

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy