Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , ,
    1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting

    Greensburg, LA – Authorities were responding to a shooting that occurred at St. Helena College and Career Academy in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday, September 12.

    According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting resulted in one fatality, and two individuals have been transported to the hospital. At this time, the status of their conditions remains undisclosed. The suspected shooter, a juvenile, has been taken into custody.

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post 1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles site where Mohamed Hadid planned palatial mansion before filing for bankruptcy on the market for $68 million

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Research suggests that women who have recently given birth are more prone to perceiving familiar faces in everyday objects

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles site where Mohamed Hadid planned palatial mansion before filing for bankruptcy on the market for $68 million

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Research suggests that women who have recently given birth are more prone to perceiving familiar faces in everyday objects

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy