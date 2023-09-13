Greensburg, LA – Authorities were responding to a shooting that occurred at St. Helena College and Career Academy in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday, September 12.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting resulted in one fatality, and two individuals have been transported to the hospital. At this time, the status of their conditions remains undisclosed. The suspected shooter, a juvenile, has been taken into custody.

This is a breaking news update.

The post 1 Dead, 2 Injured, In Louisiana School Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.