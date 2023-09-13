McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

McDonald’s is phasing out self-service soda dispensers. The fast-food giant, headquartered in Chicago, has confirmed its plan to remove self-service soda machines from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032. It remains uncertain whether this change will extend to locations outside the United States.

McDonald’s USA told the AP that the primary objective behind this transition is to establish uniformity and consistency for customers and staff members.

While the company did not explicitly mention any other contributing factors, such as financial considerations or sanitation concerns, it is noteworthy that McDonald’s patrons have utilized these self-serve machines for years to independently fill and refill their beverages, bypassing the need for interaction with cashiers. Behaviors have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some other fast-food chains already employ behind-the-counter soda machines, and a few McDonald’s locations across the country have already initiated this transition.

