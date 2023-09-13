Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines

    McDonald’s is phasing out self-service soda dispensers. The fast-food giant, headquartered in Chicago, has confirmed its plan to remove self-service soda machines from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032. It remains uncertain whether this change will extend to locations outside the United States.

    McDonald’s USA told the AP that the primary objective behind this transition is to establish uniformity and consistency for customers and staff members.

    RELATED: Girl, 16, Stabbed To Death During Fight Over Sweet And Sour Sauce At DC McDonald’s

    While the company did not explicitly mention any other contributing factors, such as financial considerations or sanitation concerns, it is noteworthy that McDonald’s patrons have utilized these self-serve machines for years to independently fill and refill their beverages, bypassing the need for interaction with cashiers. Behaviors have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Some other fast-food chains already employ behind-the-counter soda machines, and a few McDonald’s locations across the country have already initiated this transition.

    The post McDonald’s to Remove Self-Serve Soda Machines appeared first on Breaking911.

