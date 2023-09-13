Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Dead U.K. Girl’s 5 Siblings Taken Into Government Care After Parents Fled Scene

    The five living children of a man who fled to Pakistan before the battered body of his 10-year-old daughter was found by British police weeks ago have been located in their grandfather’s home, according to Pakistani authorities.

    The children, aged between one and 13 years old, were found during a police raid on Monday in the small city of Jhelum. Their grandfather told Sky News that he had felt a “duty to protect” the children, who had been living with him since being brought to Pakistan weeks ago.

    One of the children’s aunts told BBC News that they were visibly upset while being taken into custody on Monday. “The children were crying, the police were dragging them away,” Farzana Malik said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

