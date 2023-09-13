Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    NYC Pension Funds Sue Fox News for Neglect Over Election Lies

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , ,
    NYC Pension Funds Sue Fox News for Neglect Over Election Lies

    Erik McGregor

    Fox Corporation and its board were sued by New York City’s pension funds on Tuesday over claims that the parent company of Fox News neglected its duty to shareholders by broadcasting lies about the 2020 election, thus opening itself to defamation lawsuits.

    “We are shareholders at a company that, unfortunately, has a longstanding practice of allowing conspiracy theories that its executives and its board know are false to be repeated over and over and over again, despite the very clear and present risk of defamation lawsuits eroding shareholder value,” New York City comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees the city’s five pension funds, said.

    The funds currently hold nearly 900,000 shares of Fox Corp. stock, valued at over $28 million.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces Innovative ‘Hand Gestures’ Feature, Offering Touch-Free Control – Marking the Company’s First Carbon-Neutral Device

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine with a Mi-8 helicopter is now providing key aviation intelligence to Ukraine, defense agency says

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Please Stop the Weird Obsession With Tim Scott’s Love Life

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces Innovative ‘Hand Gestures’ Feature, Offering Touch-Free Control – Marking the Company’s First Carbon-Neutral Device

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine with a Mi-8 helicopter is now providing key aviation intelligence to Ukraine, defense agency says

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Please Stop the Weird Obsession With Tim Scott’s Love Life

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes Against Teen Student In Parks, School Bus

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy