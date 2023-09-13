Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    The iPhone is getting new ringtones

    Apple’s iPhone is finally getting some new ringtones with iOS 17. As reported by 9to5MacThe iOS 17 release candidate (RC) has a ton of additional ringtones, and assuming nothing changes between the RC and the update’s official release, you’ll have some additional sounds to choose from very soon.

    iOS 17 includes more than 20 new “ringtone and sound alert options” 9to5Mac says. I installed the RC and heard a lot of the new sounds, and I’m a big fan. I’m particularly drawn to the new “Journey” ringtone, which sounds like something out of a classic role-playing game. If you want to listen to some of the new ringtones, 9to5Mac It has a short video that you can watch.

    Some older sounds have also been “slightly remastered,” according to 9to5Mac. Other older ringtones have been moved to a “classic” area in the ringtone and sounds settings menus.

