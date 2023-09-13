Olivia Rodrigo dazzles in a plunging, sparkling silver dress as she arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Video of the year
Doja Cat – ‘Attention’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’
Artist of the year:
Beyonce
Doja cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the year:
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’
Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’
Best New Artist:
GloRilla
Ice herb
Kaliiii
Peso Pluma
Pink Panther t
René Rapp
Push performance of the year:
August 2022: Saucy Santana – ‘Loot’
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – ‘Until I Found You’
October 2022: JVKE – ‘golden hour’
November 2022: Flo Milli – ‘Conceited’
December 2022: Renée Rapp – ‘Colorado’
January 2023: Sam Ryder – ‘All The Way Over’
February 2023: Armani White – ‘GOATED’
March 2023: FLETCHER – ‘Becky’s So Hot’
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’
May 2023: Ice Spice – ‘Princess Diana’
June 2023: FLO – ‘I lose you’
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – ‘That Part’
bbest collaboration:
David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I am good (blue)’
Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Best doll:
Demi Lovato – ‘Boar’
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (from Barbie the album)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’
P!NK – ‘TRUST’
Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’
Best hip hop:
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’
GloRilla + Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’
Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero (heroes and villains)’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Best R+B:
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’
Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
SZA – ‘Shirt’
Toosii – ‘Favorite song’
Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Road’
Best alternative:
blink-182 – ‘SIDES’
boygenius – ‘the movie’
Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’
Paramore – ‘This is why’
Thirty seconds to Mars – ‘Fixed’
Best Rock:
Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’
Linkin Park – ‘Lost (original version)’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’
Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’
Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Best Latin:
Anitta – ‘FunkRave’
Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’
Shakira – ‘Acróstico’
