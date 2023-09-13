Olivia Rodrigo dazzles in a plunging, sparkling silver dress as she arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Video of the year

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

Artist of the year:

Beyonce

Doja cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the year:

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

Best New Artist:

GloRilla

Ice herb

Kaliiii

Peso Pluma

Pink Panther t

René Rapp

Push performance of the year:

August 2022: Saucy Santana – ‘Loot’

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – ‘Until I Found You’

October 2022: JVKE – ‘golden hour’

November 2022: Flo Milli – ‘Conceited’

December 2022: Renée Rapp – ‘Colorado’

January 2023: Sam Ryder – ‘All The Way Over’

February 2023: Armani White – ‘GOATED’

March 2023: FLETCHER – ‘Becky’s So Hot’

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

May 2023: Ice Spice – ‘Princess Diana’

June 2023: FLO – ‘I lose you’

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – ‘That Part’

bbest collaboration:

David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I am good (blue)’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Best doll:

Demi Lovato – ‘Boar’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (from Barbie the album)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

P!NK – ‘TRUST’

Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

Best hip hop:

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

GloRilla + Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero (heroes and villains)’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Best R+B:

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’

Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

SZA – ‘Shirt’

Toosii – ‘Favorite song’

Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Road’

Best alternative:

blink-182 – ‘SIDES’

boygenius – ‘the movie’

Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Paramore – ‘This is why’

Thirty seconds to Mars – ‘Fixed’

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

Linkin Park – ‘Lost (original version)’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

Best Latin:

Anitta – ‘FunkRave’

Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

Shakira – ‘Acróstico’