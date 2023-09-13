Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Olivia Rodrigo dazzles in a plunging, sparkling silver dress as she arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

    Olivia Rodrigo dazzles in a plunging, sparkling silver dress as she arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

    Video of the year

    Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

    Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

    Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

    Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

    SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

    Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

    Artist of the year:

    Beyonce

    Doja cat

    KAROL G

    Nicki Minaj

    Shakira

    Taylor Swift

    Song of the year:

    Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

    Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

    Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

    Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

    SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

    Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

    Best New Artist:

    GloRilla

    Ice herb

    Kaliiii

    Peso Pluma

    Pink Panther t

    René Rapp

    Push performance of the year:

    August 2022: Saucy Santana – ‘Loot’

    September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – ‘Until I Found You’

    October 2022: JVKE – ‘golden hour’

    November 2022: Flo Milli – ‘Conceited’

    December 2022: Renée Rapp – ‘Colorado’

    January 2023: Sam Ryder – ‘All The Way Over’

    February 2023: Armani White – ‘GOATED’

    March 2023: FLETCHER – ‘Becky’s So Hot’

    April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

    May 2023: Ice Spice – ‘Princess Diana’

    June 2023: FLO – ‘I lose you’

    July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – ‘That Part’

    bbest collaboration:

    David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I am good (blue)’

    Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

    KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

    Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

    Best doll:

    Demi Lovato – ‘Boar’

    Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (from Barbie the album)’

    Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

    Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

    Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

    P!NK – ‘TRUST’

    Taylor Swift – ‘Antihero’

    Best hip hop:

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

    DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

    GloRilla + Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’

    Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

    Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

    Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero (heroes and villains)’

    Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

    Best R+B:

    Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’

    Chloe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

    SZA – ‘Shirt’

    Toosii – ‘Favorite song’

    Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Road’

    Best alternative:

    blink-182 – ‘SIDES’

    boygenius – ‘the movie’

    Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’

    Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

    Paramore – ‘This is why’

    Thirty seconds to Mars – ‘Fixed’

    Best Rock:

    Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

    Linkin Park – ‘Lost (original version)’

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

    Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’

    Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

    Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

    Best Latin:

    Anitta – ‘FunkRave’

    Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’

    Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’

    KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

    ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

    Shakira – ‘Acróstico’

