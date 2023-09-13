Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes Against Teen Student In Parks, School Bus

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (SCDAO) – Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of William Sperl, 60, of Deer Park, an audio production teacher for Eastern Suffolk B.O.C.E.S, who is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old female student in 2019.

“This defendant allegedly used his role as an educator to prey on a student for his own sexual desires,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The safety of children in our schools and community is a non-negotiable priority and this kind of abuse will not be tolerated.”

William Sperl / WABC

According to the investigation, Sperl allegedly met the victim when she was 15 years old and a student in his audio production class in 2019. He began communicating with the student through an application used by the school for teachers to communicate with students about assignments. In 2020, when the victim was 16 years old, Sperl allegedly began contacting the victim through her cellular phone. As the communication became flirtatious, he allegedly repeatedly requested that she send him intimate images and videos. In June 2020, Sperl allegedly began engaging in sexual acts with the victim, taking her to public parks to do so. On several occasions, Sperl allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim on an otherwise empty school bus while it was on school grounds. The victim, who is now 19 years old, recently reported the abuse to police after realizing what Sperl did was wrong, and out of concern for other potential victims.

On September 12, 2023, Sperl was arraigned on the indictment before County Court Judge, the Honorable Karen M. Wilutis, for the following charges:

Seven counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class E felonies;

Seven counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, Class E felonies;

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor; and

Five counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, Class B misdemeanors.

Judge Wilutis continued the bail that was previously set for Sperl in the amount of $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond. Sperl has since posted bail, and the Court imposed supervised release by probation and required that he surrender his passport. Sperl is due back in court on October 31, 2023, and is being represented by John LoTurco, Esq.

