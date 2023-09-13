Please Stop the Weird Obsession With Tim Scott’s Love Life

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

There are many interesting and unique things about Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 Republican presidential campaign. He’s a temperamental moderate with a very conservative record, a statesmanlike politician in a Republican Party where that’s increasingly out-of-fashion, and the only Black candidate who qualified for the first debate.

But rather than focus on any of that, some donors, voters, writers, and social media commentators have instead focused on what should be an irrelevant detail of Scott’s biography: the 57-year-old is unmarried.

This issue has attracted so much attention that the senator finally sat down with The Washington Post for an interview to specifically address the subject, and announce to the world that he does, in fact, have a girlfriend. Congrats, Tim.

