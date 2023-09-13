Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces Innovative ‘Hand Gestures’ Feature, Offering Touch-Free Control – Marking the Company’s First Carbon-Neutral Device

Production and shipping of the new watch generated 75% fewer carbon emissions.

The Series 9 was designed with the technology giant’s most powerful chip, the S9-Chp, which is twice as fast as the one presented in 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as in stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

After the recently introduced iPhone 15, the new Apple watches were the stars of Tuesday’s big reveal in Cupertino, California.

The double-tap contactless feature caused the biggest stir.

The user only needs to pinch two fingers together to answer or end a call, set a timer, play music or snooze an alarm. The small action also allows the user to take a photo with the watch’s remote camera.

The gesture feature is based on the company’s machine learning algorithm called Neural Engine, which uses an accelerometer to measure vibration between the fingers and a heart sensor to detect unique wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the two fingers come together.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said: “We’re introducing our best-ever Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double-tap gesture, a brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first carbon system. neutral products.

“Whether users are upgrading from previous models or purchasing their first, there has never been a more compelling time to experience Apple Watch.”

Apple kicked off its annual September product event with emotional stories from people whose lives were saved by their Apple Watch, and then revealed the new Apple Watch Series 9.

Simply pressing two fingers together is enough to answer calls, snooze an alarm, play or pause music, and control timers.

Apple also touted its environmental achievements that brought it closer to its goal of making all of its products carbon neutral by 2030.

The watch was made using 100 percent clean electricity, while one-third was made from recycled or renewable materials, which Apple says resulted in a 75 percent decrease in the amount of carbon emissions produced in manufacturing and use. shipment.

A statement from the company said: ‘Emissions from the three main sources of greenhouse gases were reduced: materials, electricity and transport.

‘The small amount of remaining emissions is offset by high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects.

“Apple Watch packaging has been redesigned to be 100 percent fiber-based, and a new logo on the packaging indicates models that are carbon neutral.”

While the company touts its progress toward achieving its eco-conscious goal, Tuesday’s revelation follows years of bad press regarding Apple’s reliance on inhumane labor practices in cobalt mines in Africa.

Cobalt is used in a wide range of mobile phones and electric vehicles, almost all technological devices that use a lithium battery.

The annual reveal has been a company staple since the original iPhone was introduced in 2007. The introduction of the new iPhone 15, which features an updated camera, a brighter retina display, new colors and a variety of other additions, It was the main event. .