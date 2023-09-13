Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    VMAs: Anitta performs dance-filled renditions of hits ‘Used to Be,’ ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    VMAs: Anitta performs dance-filled renditions of hits ‘Used to Be,’ ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Grammy nominee and global sensation Anitta took the VMA stage for the second time on Tuesday evening.

    Surrounded by a large group of neon backing dancers, Anitta transformed Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, into a full-fledged dance party to perform hit songs from her latest EP, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. Suggested by Outdoor benches star Madelyn Cline, the Brazilian singer’s setlist included ‘Used to Be’, ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’ from the recent album.

    The “Boys Don’t Cry” artist is nominated for best Latin music video at the awards ceremony, along with Bad Bunny, Karol G and Shakira, among others. Last year, Anitta made VMA history when she became the first Brazilian artist to win a Moon Person, taking home the Best Latin award for her viral hit “Envolver.”

    Watch Anitta’s performance below.

    VMAs: Anitta performs dance-filled renditions of hits ‘Used to Be,’ ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Qantas LOSE landmark High Court case as judges find sacking of 1700 workers was illegal

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Latin America worst region for environment defenders — NGO

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces Innovative ‘Hand Gestures’ Feature, Offering Touch-Free Control – Marking the Company’s First Carbon-Neutral Device

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Qantas LOSE landmark High Court case as judges find sacking of 1700 workers was illegal

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    VMAs: Anitta performs dance-filled renditions of hits ‘Used to Be,’ ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Latin America worst region for environment defenders — NGO

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces Innovative ‘Hand Gestures’ Feature, Offering Touch-Free Control – Marking the Company’s First Carbon-Neutral Device

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy