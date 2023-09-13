VMAs: Anitta performs dance-filled renditions of hits ‘Used to Be,’ ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Grammy nominee and global sensation Anitta took the VMA stage for the second time on Tuesday evening.

Surrounded by a large group of neon backing dancers, Anitta transformed Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, into a full-fledged dance party to perform hit songs from her latest EP, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. Suggested by Outdoor benches star Madelyn Cline, the Brazilian singer’s setlist included ‘Used to Be’, ‘Funk Rave’ and ‘Grip’ from the recent album.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” artist is nominated for best Latin music video at the awards ceremony, along with Bad Bunny, Karol G and Shakira, among others. Last year, Anitta made VMA history when she became the first Brazilian artist to win a Moon Person, taking home the Best Latin award for her viral hit “Envolver.”

Watch Anitta’s performance below.