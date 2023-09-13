Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Fox News’ Resident Liberal: Kevin McCarthy Has Impeachment ‘Amnesia’

    Fox News host Jessica Tarlov argued Tuesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) must have “amnesia” when it comes to his previous comments on impeachment.

    McCarthy officially called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Tuesday morning, which would seemingly conflict with his previous statements on the matter when it was then-President Donald Trump in the hot seat.

    “Kevin McCarthy, I guess, has amnesia. He has short term and long term,” Tarlov said on The Five after her conservative colleagues welcomed the move. Tarlov cited the congressman’s Sept. 1 interview with Breitbart News in which he said that if an impeachment inquiry were to happen, “it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

