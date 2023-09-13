Newspaper advertises job for Taylor Swift reporter to cover music’s star nonstop as her fanbase continues to grow

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you’re looking to “start over” and think you’re “the 1,” a major newspaper is currently hiring a reporter who will exclusively cover singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.

The Tennessean — part of the USA Today network — published a job posting Tuesday for a role that will cover Swift nonstop as her fan base and subscribers reach “unprecedented heights.”

“Seeing both the facts and the furore, Taylor Swift’s reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence is only growing, what her fan base represents in pop culture, and the effect that she has in the world of music and business,” he said. SEO States.

The ideal candidate will be “experienced,” “video enthusiast,” and an energetic writer with a talent for photography and creating content for social media.

The job offer follows the singer’s announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and winning multiple awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift is also preparing to release a film version of her popular concert ” The Eras Tour.what has already seen $10 million in pre-sales.

The role likely seeks to capitalize on the singer’s ever-growing fame as she continues to make headlines daily for her music and overall career.

According to the listing, The Tennessean is looking for a reporter who has a unique but “non-biased” voice to cover the singer and all headlines about her.

The reporter must be able to “capture the excitement around Swift’s current tour and upcoming album release,” the online job posting reads.

They must also be prepared to provide “a thoughtful analysis of his music and career.”

Requirements include a bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism or a related field and five years of experience working in a digitally focused newsroom.

The reporter must also be willing to travel and can live anywhere in the United States except Alaska or Hawaii.

The job appears to be remote, but offers the opportunity to make one of Gannett’s local newsrooms across the country the “base of operations.”

Interested candidates should submit a one- to two-page resume, a video cover letter explaining why they are interested in the position, and examples of their written work.

The listing does not indicate whether the position is full-time or not, but indicates that the right candidate could earn up to $50 an hour.

The job offer comes after Swift announced the film version of The Eras Tour, which would be nearly three hours long. Within 24 hours of tickets going on sale for the film, which hits theaters on October 13.

Box office experts predict that the film will gross a whopping $100 million by the end of its opening weekend, which would make it the fifth biggest opening of 2023.

At the beginning of September, the “Blank Space” singer reached 271 million followers on Instagram, making him the 15th most followed account on the platform.

During her SoFi Stadium show in August, Swift announced that she would release the re-recorded version from 1989, which is scheduled to debut to the public on October 27.

This is the fourth album that the singer has re-recorded in order to appropriate the masters of her songs, after Fearless, Red and – more recently – Speak Now.

Its 1989 reissue announcement garnered nearly 12 million likes on Instagram.

Swift said it was “my most FAVORITE re-recording I’ve ever done because all 5 tracks on From The Vault are so crazy”. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.

Swift’s Eras Tour has also broken major records time and time again and racked up unprecedented amounts of money from the first leg alone.

Swift’s popularity skyrocketed thanks to the recent concert, which became the must-see event for many. This has caused ticket prices at venues to skyrocket as fans try to get inside.

The tour, which is expected to resume in November, is expected to gross “a reported $2.2 billion in North America ticket sales alone,” TIME reported.

The figures would make it the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing the $939 million Elton John earned on his The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Grammy winner massively influenced the economies of the 20 cities he stopped in, boosting travel, transportation, lodging and local businesses, as TIME reported the tour was expected to generate $5 billion dollars of consumer spending.

Swift’s economic footprint is so enormous that in early August, before her trip to Los Angeles, senior California politicians asked her to postpone her local meetings due to the city workers’ strike. ‘hotel.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and other elected officials signed a letter saying her tour allowed some hotels to double or triple their rates.

Swift’s popularity as a superstar has caused some headaches, however. She can rarely go out for a night out without becoming the center of attention for fans and cameras.

Her “Swifties” also flocked to her locations in hopes of getting a glimpse of the pop star.

In August, hundreds of people flocked to the Black Whale corner bar on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, while she was dining.

Swift was in town to celebrate her friend Jack Antonoff’s nuptials to actress Margaret Qualley, 28.

Police eventually had to arrive outside the popular Long Beach Island venue to make sure the massive crowd was behaving properly.

There have been several videos of Taylor’s presence at the neighborhood bar on social media, including a TikTok of her arriving with the 34-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor seen from inside the restaurant.

The scene became even more chaotic as hundreds of fans could be heard chanting “Taylor!” Taylor! » while the wedding rehearsal was in full swing