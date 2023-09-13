MTV VMAs 2023 WORST DRESSED: Nicki Minaj is a bizarre pink bride, Emily Ratajkowski dons dizzying sheer look, and Saweetie is wrapped in a BONE as they lead stars in strange looks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Video of the year

Cat Doja – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-hero”

Artist of the year:

Beyonce

Cat Doja

KAROL g

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the year:

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)

Best New Artist:

GloRilla

frozen spice

Kaliiii

Peso Pluma

Pink Panther t

Renee Rapp

High performance of the year:

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Find You”

October 2022: JVKE – “the golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky is so hot”

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ (WINNER)

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Lose You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “This Part”

Bthe greatest collaboration:

David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Fine (Blue)’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best pop:

Demi Lovato – “Pig”

Dua Lipa – “Dancing the Night (from the album Barbie)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “FALL OF CONFIDENCE”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)

Best hip-hop:

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla + Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “I Just Want to Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superheroes (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”

Best R+B:

Alicia Keys with Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

SZA – ‘Shirt’

Toosii – “Favorite song”

Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – “Love on the Road”

Best alternative:

clin-182 – ‘BORDER’

boygenius – “the movie”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “That’s Why”

Thirty seconds to Mars – “Stuck”

Best rock:

Foo Fighters – “The Professor”

Linkin Park – ‘Lost (Original Version)’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “THE STRONGEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Latin:

Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’ (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

Shakira – “Acrostico”