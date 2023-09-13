MTV VMAs 2023 WORST DRESSED: Nicki Minaj is a bizarre pink bride, Emily Ratajkowski dons dizzying sheer look, and Saweetie is wrapped in a BONE as they lead stars in strange looks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Video of the year
Cat Doja – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-hero”
Artist of the year:
Beyonce
Cat Doja
KAROL g
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the year:
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)
Best New Artist:
GloRilla
frozen spice
Kaliiii
Peso Pluma
Pink Panther t
Renee Rapp
High performance of the year:
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Find You”
October 2022: JVKE – “the golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky is so hot”
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ (WINNER)
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Lose You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “This Part”
Bthe greatest collaboration:
David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Fine (Blue)’
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best pop:
Demi Lovato – “Pig”
Dua Lipa – “Dancing the Night (from the album Barbie)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
P!NK – “FALL OF CONFIDENCE”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)
Best hip-hop:
Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla + Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “I Just Want to Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superheroes (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”
Best R+B:
Alicia Keys with Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
SZA – ‘Shirt’
Toosii – “Favorite song”
Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – “Love on the Road”
Best alternative:
clin-182 – ‘BORDER’
boygenius – “the movie”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “That’s Why”
Thirty seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
Best rock:
Foo Fighters – “The Professor”
Linkin Park – ‘Lost (Original Version)’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “THE STRONGEST”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Latin:
Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’ (WINNER)
Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’
Shakira – “Acrostico”
