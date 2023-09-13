Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    MTV VMAs 2023 WORST DRESSED: Nicki Minaj is a bizarre pink bride, Emily Ratajkowski dons dizzying sheer look, and Saweetie is wrapped in a BONE as they lead stars in strange looks

    Video of the year

    Cat Doja – “Attention”

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

    Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”

    SZA – “Kill Bill”

    Taylor Swift – “Anti-hero”

    Artist of the year:

    Beyonce

    Cat Doja

    KAROL g

    Nicki Minaj

    Shakira

    Taylor Swift

    Song of the year:

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

    Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Ungodly”

    Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

    SZA – “Kill Bill”

    Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)

    Best New Artist:

    GloRilla

    frozen spice

    Kaliiii

    Peso Pluma

    Pink Panther t

    Renee Rapp

    High performance of the year:

    August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

    September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Find You”

    October 2022: JVKE – “the golden hour”

    November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

    December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

    January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

    February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

    March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky is so hot”

    April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ (WINNER)

    May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

    June 2023: FLO – “Lose You”

    July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “This Part”

    Bthe greatest collaboration:

    David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Fine (Blue)’

    Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”

    Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”

    KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

    Rema + Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

    Best pop:

    Demi Lovato – “Pig”

    Dua Lipa – “Dancing the Night (from the album Barbie)”

    Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

    P!NK – “FALL OF CONFIDENCE”

    Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (WINNER)

    Best hip-hop:

    Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “I Gotta Move On”

    DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

    GloRilla + Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

    Lil Uzi Vert – “I Just Want to Rock”

    Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

    Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superheroes (Heroes and Villains)”

    Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”

    Best R+B:

    Alicia Keys with Lucky Daye – “Stay”

    Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

    SZA – ‘Shirt’

    Toosii – “Favorite song”

    Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – “Love on the Road”

    Best alternative:

    clin-182 – ‘BORDER’

    boygenius – “the movie”

    Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

    Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

    Paramore – “That’s Why”

    Thirty seconds to Mars – “Stuck”

    Best rock:

    Foo Fighters – “The Professor”

    Linkin Park – ‘Lost (Original Version)’

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

    Måneskin – “THE STRONGEST”

    Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

    Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

    Best Latin:

    Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’ (WINNER)

    Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

    Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’

    KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

    ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

    Shakira – “Acrostico”

