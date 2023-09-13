Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    CNN Interview With George Santos Goes Wildly Off the Rails

    When confronted Tuesday during a CNN interview over his laundry list of lies, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) insisted he wasn’t deflecting—then proceeded to do exactly that.

    The embattled Long Island congressman responded by alleging that the network doesn’t take as critical an approach to President Joe Biden’s claims, without listing any assertions that he would have liked investigated.

    Anchor Erin Burnett, after rolling several clips of Santos, asked him to explain his fabrications, which have resulted not only in 13 criminal counts but a House Ethics Panel investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

