‘Ahsoka’ Ep. 5 Recap: An Awkwardly De-Aged Hayden Christensen Crashes the Party

“I told them to stay together, but they never listen. They never listen.”

These are the unapproving words uttered by frustrated droid Huyang (David Tennant) at the beginning of this week’s episode of Ahsoka, though at this point, this quote could be from any episode, couldn’t it? Such is the everlasting theme of Ahsoka—a master and their apprentice never see eye-to-eye, even though an alliance would benefit everyone in the end.

This week, though, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is not the master and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is not her apprentice. Instead, Ahsoka is retracing her steps, to when she was the apprentice. You may recognize her master. He was in the last episode. He’s a smaller character named “Anakin Skywalker,” also known for his brief stint as the little known “Darth Vader.” Heard of him?

