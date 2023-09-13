Drag queen whose group was controversially honored by LA Dodgers is arrested ‘after being caught masturbating publicly for an HOUR at California beauty spot’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A member of the LGBTQ+ Advocacy group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which previously appeared on Drag Queen Story Hour, was arrested after witnesses said he masturbated in public for an hour.

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, 53, is a member of the group, which caused a stir after being disinvited – and then re-invited – to the Los Angeles Dodgers Pride party due to protests from conservatives and Catholics.

Ellis-Gilmore was arrested at Table Bluff County Park in Loleta, California, on August 12 after police received reports of a man “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.” .

“According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore was at this location for approximately an hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating,” around 6:40 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office report states.

Ellis-Gilmore, who posed for a photo without wearing a shirt, did not appear to direct her actions at anyone in particular.

“The behavior does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”

A witness said The daily feed that Ellis-Gilmore made no attempt to hide his “game with himself.”

“Well, that’s screwed,” witness Randy Fleek said of his reaction to Ellis-Gilmore. ‘It’s obvious. You can’t help but see this guy, he doesn’t hide it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.

Fleek said Ellis-Gilmore was completely naked and happy to see the officers when they arrived.

“There is something wrong with this man. He has a weird fucking desire to show himself to the public, to anyone who wants to look at him,” Fleek said. “He puts himself in a position and a place where you can’t help but look at the son of a ab***h.”

Ellis-Gilmore, according to her social media posts, is an active member of her Oregon-based chapter of the Sisters and has even participated in the Drag Time story hour.

The suspect also has several messages with sexual connotations and one that even says: “Be gay, hail Satan.”

Ellis-Gilmore (pictured far left), who posed for a photo without wearing a shirt shortly afterward, did not appear to direct her actions at anyone in particular.

Many of Ellis-Gilmore’s posts identify him in some form of military attire, although it is unclear whether he is a veteran.

He was charged with indecent exposure. If convicted, he could be forced to serve six months in prison and register as a sex offender.

Initially, the Dodgers agreed to invite the Sisters to their June 16 event at Dodger Stadium during a game against San Francisco, where the infamous drag nuns were to receive a community hero award.

Many took offense and said the group was “making fun of the Holy Mass,” while accusing them of making fun of God’s son by holding their annual “Hunky Jesus” contest.

Footage from the latest event, filmed at San Francisco’s Dolores Park in April, shows a man dressed as Jesus on a cross while another man in drag and high heels dances around him and on a pole. Dozens of people perform at the annual Easter event to be crowned Hunky Jesus or Foxy Mary.

Senator Marco Rubio decried their inclusion, and the Dodgers rescinded their invitation after Rubio criticized the invitation in a letter to Major League Baseball.

A clip from the viral video of the “Hunky Jesus” competition hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in April, where dozens of artists battled to be crowned Hunky Jesus or Foxy Mary. Pictured: A man in drag performs a pole dance around a man dressed as Jesus on the cross

The LA Dodgers apologized to the drag nuns for initially canceling their invitation to their Pride Night on June 16 and renewed the invitation on Monday.

He criticized the group and said they mocked Catholicism and encouraged the “perversion” of the principles of Jesus.

The next day, LA Pride dropped the event, despite producing the city’s annual parade and festivities surrounding the LGBTQ community.

Following further criticism, the Dodgers later renewed the invitation, saying in a statement Monday: ‘The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families.

“We asked them to take the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

“We are pleased to announce that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the vital work they have tirelessly done for decades.

“In the coming weeks, we will continue to work without LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the bonds that bind us, and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diverse Dodgers family.

The sisters later said in a statement that they believed “the apology was sincere,” adding that the two organizations would “consult and assist each other in responding” if “similar pressure from outside” the community arises. .

Since the Dodgers’ turnaround, LA Pride has said it “fully supports” the sisters receiving their awards and will “stand in solidarity” with them on Pride Night.