There’s something missing from every referee’s kit at the Rugby World Cup – here’s why they’re officiating without an important piece of equipment

One of the main tasks of a referee is to manage time during a football match. Yet Rugby World Cup officials are not wearing watches due to a dispute with watch sponsor Tudor.

Eagle-eyed rugby fans noticed that referees at the tournament in France had their whistles wrapped around one wrist but their watches were conspicuously missing on the other.

Tudor is a long-standing sponsor of the Rugby World Cup and posted on Facebook ahead of the 2023 tournament to tell fans “we’re honored to be the official timekeeper, capturing every thrilling moment and adrenaline-filled play “.

The Tudor website continues: “Rugby is an uncompromising sport, with daring values, a true reflection of the spirit that has driven this watch brand since its creation. »

However, referees will not wear Tudor watches at this tournament and will not be allowed to wear other watches due to the sponsorship agreement.

Rugby fans say Tudor should be given a yellow card for failing to provide officials with their watches at this World Cup, an essential part of a referee’s kit.

Referee Mathieu Raynal has his trusty whistle and notebook, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that he and his colleagues weren’t wearing watches at the Cup.

A sideline official watches Fijian star Semi Radradra make a break against Wales, checking to make sure he doesn’t go into touchline. Just don’t ask him to check the time

Instead, they must rely on the televised match official, stadium clocks and siren to judge the match, including stoppages in play.

New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz reported that the reason behind the lack of watches was an impasse between the Swiss company and officials.

The problem dates back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when officials were issued Tudor watches.

It was alleged that one of those referees, who has since retired, angered the company by selling his watch after the tournament.

The piece in question was a Tudor Black Bay Chronograph Limited Edition, which came with its own certificate of authenticity and was valued at over $25,000.

However, rugby officials appear perplexed by the impasse, as in the past they have never been directly told they cannot sell the watches.

The referees were informed that they could wear Garmin watches instead of Tudor as they are not direct competitors.

But they collectively decided not to bow to Tudor’s wishes and to move on.

The Tudor Black Bay Chronograph Limited Edition, worth $25,000, reportedly sold by a 2019 World Cup referee who has since retired.

Referees are reduced to relying on the big screen to keep track of time during matches, just like players and spectators.

“The sponsor is angry, and it’s a bit petty… it’s so poor,” a well-placed source told the newspaper.

“So for the first time in a World Cup, for the first time in first-tier test matches, the official timekeepers of a match are not wearing watches.

“These are the biggest matches in the world and the referees don’t keep time.”

The standoff was criticized by rugby fans.

“It’s ridiculous. Tudor can’t have it both ways.” If you want them to wear your watch, provide one. Otherwise, they can and should wear whatever watch they want,” one posted.

“Tudor pays a lot of money for sponsorship, then throws it all in the trash, big time, acting petty.” This doesn’t seem like good business practice to me,” added another.

“Tudor will probably end up regretting this decision. If they refuse to provide a watch to the refs then they shouldn’t be able to tell the refs they can’t wear another brand,” posted another.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Tudor for comment.