Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Why Trump’s New Argument in the New York AG Case Won’t Save Him

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , ,
    Why Trump’s New Argument in the New York AG Case Won’t Save Him

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The New York trial that could bankrupt Donald Trump’s corporate empire is only three weeks away, and the former president has bet the farm on the notion that his deals were too long ago to investigate—a ploy that increasingly looks like a dud.

    Trump wants to direct Justice Arthur F. Engoron’s attention to the dates he finalized some sizable real estate deals in Chicago, Miami, Washington, and elsewhere. But according to a source familiar with the case, the real action will be focused on the way he kept filing personal financial statements with bogus numbers years later that kept inflating his net worth by what investigators estimate to be some $2.2 billion.

    That amount sounds ridiculous, but it added up overtime. For example, the real estate tycoon bizarrely faked the size of his own gold-encrusted and marbled Louis XIV-style penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan by simply tripling the space from 10,000 to more than 30,000 square feet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Libya’s eastern city of Derna counts its dead after catastrophic floods

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Aussie Uber driver exposes female passenger’s unthinkable question: ‘Who gives her the right to judge’

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Libya’s eastern city of Derna counts its dead after catastrophic floods

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Aussie Uber driver exposes female passenger’s unthinkable question: ‘Who gives her the right to judge’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk was upset Bezos did not invite him to visit Blue Origin’s factory, after Bezos toured SpaceX in 2004, a new book says

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy