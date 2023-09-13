Furious AFLW star Moana Hope hits back at criticism she ‘moved on too quickly’ with beauty queen Maria Thattil – just months after her split from wife Isabella Carlstrom

<!–

Moana Hope has hit back at a troll who accused her of ‘moving on too quickly’ with former Miss Australia Maria Thattil, just weeks after her split from wife Isabella Carlstrom.

The AFLW star, 35, and model ended their marriage last May. The couple shares daughter Svea and son Ahi.

An emotionally charged Moana said there are no set rules for when to move on if you break up.

“Can they send me the book on how to get divorced?” Moana said in a video on Instagram.

“Is there an index section in that book that tells you how long you have to wait before being separated from someone before you find happiness?”

She went on to say that the choice to move forward is hers.

“Whether I date one person or multiple people… Whatever decision I make for me is my choice. I don’t have to follow a book,” she said.

The sportswoman added that she was “the happiest she has been in a long time” with Maria and that her mental health has also improved.

“If I decide to date… That’s my choice. “I don’t need anyone to tell me what’s acceptable,” she said.

‘Everyone is happy and healthy. Why can’t I move on?’

The athlete explained that she learned to love herself again, apart from her children who “will always come first.”

‘I just do me. That’s my only plan… I’m so excited about life and I’m in a good place. No amount of time can change that,” she finished.

They were spotted packing on the PDA at a restaurant in Melbourne.

Maria even introduced her father to her new love as he was photographed enjoying a meal together.

In the loved-up photos, Moana had her arm around the brunette beauty as they sat at the dining table.

The pair were all smiles as they sat across from Maria’s father.

The Survivor star previously said her parents were very supportive of her coming out as bisexual.

The mother-of-two explained that they had “tried everything to get their relationship back on track” but she “didn’t feel the same as before.”

Maria also recently went through a high-profile breakup after she and her TikTok star ex-girlfriend Jorgia O’Hare announced they were splitting in June.

Maria wrote on Instagram at the time: “After a beautiful year together, Jorgia and I want to share that we are no longer together,” she wrote.

‘Her love healed so much in me and was a light that I missed for a long time.’