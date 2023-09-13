Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    The Tell-All Book About Emily Weiss and the Cult of Glossier

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , ,
    The Tell-All Book About Emily Weiss and the Cult of Glossier

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Handout

    These days, the casual cosmetics buyer can wander into any Sephora and, somewhere between the Dior lipsticks and Fenty contour palettes, find a display section backlit with a now-ubiquitous shade of light pink: Glossier pink. Or “millennial pink,” in some circles.

    Marisa Meltzer, a longtime culture journalist and the author of Glossy: Ambition, Beauty, and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier, out this week, describes the hue popularized by the paradigm-shifting beauty brand as “not quite as dusty a shade as a ballet slipper and more washed-out than a rose… it was a shade engineered to signify femininity with an arched eyebrow—not just feminine but feminist.”

    Glossier’s journey from brilliant concept to pop culture phenomenon to faltering tech unicorn is the subject of Glossy, a thoroughly reported, entertaining whirlwind that takes this utterly unique beauty business saga as seriously as it deserves.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin and Kim begin talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Roxy Jacenko flies from Australia to Singapore with her professional eyebrow stylist to have her nine-year-old son Hunter’s eyebrows waxed and shaped

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Biden’s White House sends letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin and Kim begin talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Roxy Jacenko flies from Australia to Singapore with her professional eyebrow stylist to have her nine-year-old son Hunter’s eyebrows waxed and shaped

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Biden’s White House sends letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    A major base for Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea is going up in flames after a late-night Ukrainian missile attack

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy