Aussie Uber driver exposes female passenger’s unthinkable question: ‘Who gives her the right to judge’

An Uber driver was cruelly questioned by his elderly passenger about his academic achievements and career aspirations.

James Bade, 23, uploads dashcam videos to social media of his interactions with passengers while working as an Uber driver.

In a video posted Wednesday, he is seen driving an elderly woman, who then asks him a series of very critical questions.

The woman asks Bade what his grade 12 ATAR rank was. Rank determines a student’s academic standing in relation to other students.

“What was your score at the end of the year?” » asked the woman.

“Um, not great,” Bade replied awkwardly.

The passenger then pressed further, asking if it was ’70? 80?’, Bade having declared that he had obtained ’65’.

“You did shit,” the woman said bluntly.

“Yeah, but it’s okay,” Bade said.

But his passenger thought otherwise, saying: “No, it’s not okay. It’s bullshit.’

Bade, who appeared momentarily stunned by the woman’s brash claims about his academic performance, told her that he had “given a good try” on his final exams.

“You didn’t,” the woman continued.

Later in the trip, she began asking the young man about his career aspirations.

Bade mentioned that he had been “doing real estate for a few years,” which gave him “some opportunities,” but that he was happy to drive Uber in the meantime.

‘Oh my God. Well, you kind of have to pull yourself together,” the elderly passenger said.

“It’s together!” replied the young driver. “I’m always chatting with new people and they give me new ideas for different things

The woman replied: “No, that’s not the case, my idea is to put everything together.”

Uber driver James Bade (pictured front), 23, posted a video online of his interaction with an elderly passenger who questioned him about his academic achievements and career aspirations.

The critical woman repeatedly told Bade that he had “done stupid things” with his schooling and urged him to “get his act together.”

Viewers of Bade’s video praised him for his patience with the woman who was judging her and criticized his condescending attitude.

“Nothing like an elderly alcoholic telling another person to get their act together,” one said.

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry you had to deal with this…she uses your services and at the same time despises them. It’s crazy. A job is a job.

“You’re so patient and calm with her, I would have kicked her out.” Who gives him the right to judge? added a third.

“I absolutely would have gone after her,” commented another.

One joked that “someone’s Uber rating is about to go down.”

Bade’s video has over 100,000 views.