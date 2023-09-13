Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Video of the year

    Doja Cat – Take note

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Taylor Swift – Antihero

    Artist of the year

    Beyonce

    Doja cat

    Carol G

    Nicki Minaj

    Shakira

    Taylor Swift

    Song of the year

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

    Steve Lacy – Bad habit

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)

    Best New Artist

    GloRilla

    Ice herb

    Kaliiii

    Peso Pluma

    Pink Panther

    René Rapp

    Push performance of the year

    August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

    September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

    October 2022: JVKE – golden hour

    November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

    December 2022: Renée Rapp – Colorado

    January 2023: Sam Ryder – All over

    February 2023: Armani White – Goat

    March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot

    April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride (WINNER)

    May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

    June 2023: FLO – I’m losing you

    July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That part

    Best alternative

    Blink-182 – Edges

    Boygenius – The movie

    Fall Out Boy – Hold me like a grudge

    Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – Candy Chain

    Paramore – Here’s why

    Thirty seconds to Mars – stuck

    Best rock

    Foo Fighters – The Teacher

    Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

    Måneskin – The Loneliest

    Metallica – Lux Æterna

    Muse – You make me feel like it’s Halloween

    Dear Latin

    Anitta – FunkRave

    Bad bunny – where she goes

    Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

    Bad Bunny – Un x100to

    Karol G, Shakira – TQG

    Rosalía – Despechá

    Shakira – Acróstico

    Best K-pop

    Aespa – Girls

    Black pink – Pink poison

    Fifty Fifty – Cupid

    Seventeen – Great

    Stray children – S-Class

    Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

    Best Afrobeats

    Ayra Starr – Rush

    Burna Boy – It’s enough

    Davido featuring Musa Keys – Not available

    Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

    Libianca – People

    Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

    Wizkid with Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

    Video for good

    Alicia Keys – If I Aint Got You (orchestra)

    Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente

    Demi Lovato – Pigs

    Dove Cameron – Breakfast (WINNER)

    Imagine Dragons – Crushed

    Maluma – La Reina

    Best collaboration

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

    Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (a happier song)

    Diddy with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

    Karol G, Shakira – TQG

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)

    Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

    Dear doll

    Demi Lovato – Pigs

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Pink – Trustfall

    Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)

    Best hip hop

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Must move on

    DJ Khaled with Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

    GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

    Lil Uzi Vert – Just wanna rock

    Lil Wayne with Swizz Beatz & DMX – Side Nobody

    Metro Boomin with Future – Superhero (heroes and villains)

    Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

    Best R&B

    Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – Stay

    Chloe with Chris Brown – How does it feel

    Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)

    SZA – Shirt

    Toosii – Favorite song

    Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love on the Way

    Best direction

    Doja Cat – Take note

    Drake – Relapse

    Kendrick Lamar – Count me out

    Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Taylor Swift – Antihero

    Best cinematography

    Adele – I drink wine

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed

    Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover

    Kendrick Lamar – Count me out

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Taylor Swift – Antihero

    Best visual effects

    Fall Out Boy – Love from the Other Side

    Harry Styles – Music for a sushi restaurant

    Melanie Martinez – Invalid

    Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

    Taylor Swift – Antihero

    Best choreography

    Black pink – Pink poison

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)

    Jonas Brothers – Waffle House

    Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

    Panic! At the disco – in the middle of a breakup

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

    Best Art Direction

    Boygenius – The movie

    Black pink – Pink poison

    Doja Cat – Take note

    Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

    Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

    SZA – Shirt

    Best editing

    Black pink – Pink poison

    Kendrick Lamar – Rich mind

    Miley Cyrus – River

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Taylor Swift – Antihero

    Show of the summer

    Beyonce

    Black pink

    Drake

    Ed Sheeran

    Carol G

    Taylor Swift

    Group of the Year

    Black pink

    Fifty fifty

    FLO

    Jonas Brothers

    Maneskin

    NewJeans

    Seventeen

    Tomorrow x Together

    Song of the summer

    Beyoncé – Fix it

    Billie Eilish – What was I made for? (From the movie Barbie)

    Doja Cat – Paint the town red

    Doechii featuring Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from the Barbie album)

    Fifty Fifty – Cupid

    Gunna – Fukumean

    Jung Kook with Latto – Seven

    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (featuring Aqua) (from Barbie The Album)

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Taylor Swift with Ice Spice – Karma

    Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – Do it like this

    Luke Combs – Fast car

    Troye Sivan – Rush

    Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)

    Album of the year

    Beyoncé – Renaissance

    Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

    Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

    Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

    SZA – SOS

    Taylor Swift – Midnights

    Video Vanguard

    Shakira (WINNER)

    Global icon

    Diddy

    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin and Kim begin talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Roxy Jacenko flies from Australia to Singapore with her professional eyebrow stylist to have her nine-year-old son Hunter’s eyebrows waxed and shaped

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Biden’s White House sends letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin and Kim begin talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Roxy Jacenko flies from Australia to Singapore with her professional eyebrow stylist to have her nine-year-old son Hunter’s eyebrows waxed and shaped

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Biden’s White House sends letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    A major base for Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea is going up in flames after a late-night Ukrainian missile attack

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy