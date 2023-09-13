Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Video of the year
Doja Cat – Take note
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Antihero
Artist of the year
Beyonce
Doja cat
Carol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad habit
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice herb
Kaliiii
Peso Pluma
Pink Panther
René Rapp
Push performance of the year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE – golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Renée Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All over
February 2023: Armani White – Goat
March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride (WINNER)
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO – I’m losing you
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That part
Best alternative
Blink-182 – Edges
Boygenius – The movie
Fall Out Boy – Hold me like a grudge
Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – Candy Chain
Paramore – Here’s why
Thirty seconds to Mars – stuck
Best rock
Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin – The Loneliest
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You make me feel like it’s Halloween
Dear Latin
Anitta – FunkRave
Bad bunny – where she goes
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
Bad Bunny – Un x100to
Karol G, Shakira – TQG
Rosalía – Despechá
Shakira – Acróstico
Best K-pop
Aespa – Girls
Black pink – Pink poison
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
Seventeen – Great
Stray children – S-Class
Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It’s enough
Davido featuring Musa Keys – Not available
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down
Wizkid with Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar
Video for good
Alicia Keys – If I Aint Got You (orchestra)
Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato – Pigs
Dove Cameron – Breakfast (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons – Crushed
Maluma – La Reina
Best collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (a happier song)
Diddy with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
Karol G, Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down
Dear doll
Demi Lovato – Pigs
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Pink – Trustfall
Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)
Best hip hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Must move on
DJ Khaled with Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive
GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just wanna rock
Lil Wayne with Swizz Beatz & DMX – Side Nobody
Metro Boomin with Future – Superhero (heroes and villains)
Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl
Best R&B
Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – Stay
Chloe with Chris Brown – How does it feel
Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)
SZA – Shirt
Toosii – Favorite song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love on the Way
Best direction
Doja Cat – Take note
Drake – Relapse
Kendrick Lamar – Count me out
Megan Thee Stallion – Hair
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Antihero
Best cinematography
Adele – I drink wine
Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed
Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar – Count me out
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Antihero
Best visual effects
Fall Out Boy – Love from the Other Side
Harry Styles – Music for a sushi restaurant
Melanie Martinez – Invalid
Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Taylor Swift – Antihero
Best choreography
Black pink – Pink poison
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion – Hair
Panic! At the disco – in the middle of a breakup
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Art Direction
Boygenius – The movie
Black pink – Pink poison
Doja Cat – Take note
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
Megan Thee Stallion – Hair
SZA – Shirt
Best editing
Black pink – Pink poison
Kendrick Lamar – Rich mind
Miley Cyrus – River
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Antihero
Show of the summer
Beyonce
Black pink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Carol G
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
Black pink
Fifty fifty
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Maneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Song of the summer
Beyoncé – Fix it
Billie Eilish – What was I made for? (From the movie Barbie)
Doja Cat – Paint the town red
Doechii featuring Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from the Barbie album)
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
Gunna – Fukumean
Jung Kook with Latto – Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (featuring Aqua) (from Barbie The Album)
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift with Ice Spice – Karma
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – Do it like this
Luke Combs – Fast car
Troye Sivan – Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)
Album of the year
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Video Vanguard
Shakira (WINNER)
Global icon
Diddy
