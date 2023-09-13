Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prove they’re still best friends as they share a warm embrace at the 2023 MTV VMAs and cheer on each other’s wins

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Video of the year

Doja Cat – Take note

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Antihero

Artist of the year

Beyonce

Doja cat

Carol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad habit

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice herb

Kaliiii

Peso Pluma

Pink Panther

René Rapp

Push performance of the year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE – golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Renée Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All over

February 2023: Armani White – Goat

March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride (WINNER)

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO – I’m losing you

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That part

Best alternative

Blink-182 – Edges

Boygenius – The movie

Fall Out Boy – Hold me like a grudge

Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste – Candy Chain

Paramore – Here’s why

Thirty seconds to Mars – stuck

Best rock

Foo Fighters – The Teacher

Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin – The Loneliest

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Muse – You make me feel like it’s Halloween

Dear Latin

Anitta – FunkRave

Bad bunny – where she goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny – Un x100to

Karol G, Shakira – TQG

Rosalía – Despechá

Shakira – Acróstico

Best K-pop

Aespa – Girls

Black pink – Pink poison

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

Seventeen – Great

Stray children – S-Class

Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – It’s enough

Davido featuring Musa Keys – Not available

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

Wizkid with Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

Video for good

Alicia Keys – If I Aint Got You (orchestra)

Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato – Pigs

Dove Cameron – Breakfast (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons – Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Best collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (a happier song)

Diddy with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

Karol G, Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm down

Dear doll

Demi Lovato – Pigs

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Pink – Trustfall

Taylor Swift – Antihero (WINNER)

Best hip hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Must move on

DJ Khaled with Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just wanna rock

Lil Wayne with Swizz Beatz & DMX – Side Nobody

Metro Boomin with Future – Superhero (heroes and villains)

Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

Best R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – Stay

Chloe with Chris Brown – How does it feel

Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin (Remix)

SZA – Shirt

Toosii – Favorite song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love on the Way

Best direction

Doja Cat – Take note

Drake – Relapse

Kendrick Lamar – Count me out

Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Antihero

Best cinematography

Adele – I drink wine

Ed Sheeran – Eyes closed

Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar – Count me out

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Antihero

Best visual effects

Fall Out Boy – Love from the Other Side

Harry Styles – Music for a sushi restaurant

Melanie Martinez – Invalid

Nicki Minaj – Super freaky girl

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Taylor Swift – Antihero

Best choreography

Black pink – Pink poison

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from Barbie the album)

Jonas Brothers – Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

Panic! At the disco – in the middle of a breakup

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – The movie

Black pink – Pink poison

Doja Cat – Take note

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

Megan Thee Stallion – Hair

SZA – Shirt

Best editing

Black pink – Pink poison

Kendrick Lamar – Rich mind

Miley Cyrus – River

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Antihero

Show of the summer

Beyonce

Black pink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Carol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

Black pink

Fifty fifty

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the summer

Beyoncé – Fix it

Billie Eilish – What was I made for? (From the movie Barbie)

Doja Cat – Paint the town red

Doechii featuring Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (from the Barbie album)

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

Gunna – Fukumean

Jung Kook with Latto – Seven

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (featuring Aqua) (from Barbie The Album)

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift with Ice Spice – Karma

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – Do it like this

Luke Combs – Fast car

Troye Sivan – Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)

Album of the year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Video Vanguard

Shakira (WINNER)

Global icon

Diddy