Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Video Shows Boebert Storming Out of Theater After ‘Beetlejuice’ Ejection

    By

    Jon Cherry/Reuters

    Video published Tuesday by NBC Denver affiliate 9NEWS shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and a male companion being escorted out of the Beetlejuice musical in downtown Denver Sunday night in a huff.

    The incident, which The Denver Post first reported, was spurred by accusations the Republican congresswoman was vaping, singing, recording the performance, and generally “causing a disturbance,” according to officials. Theatergoers at the city-owned Buell Theatre had reportedly been warned during the first intermission about the venue’s conduct policies, but apparently the public service announcement fell on deaf ears.

    In a police incident report obtained by the Post, an usher at the venue recounted what happened: “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

