Biden’s White House sends letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

The Biden administration is sending a letter to many of the nation’s major news organizations asking them to investigate ‘lies’ in the House GOP impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment investigation Tuesday into allegations of corruption and involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings, sparking heated reactions from Democrats.

Ian Sams, special assistant to the president and senior advisor in the White House Counsel’s office, wrote a letter to conservative and liberal media outlets, expected to be distributed Wednesday in an apparent attempt to influence their media coverage.

“It is time for the media to step up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,” Sams wrote.

Sams added that the impeachment inquiry should “send alarm bells for news organizations.”

CNN is reportedly one of the recipients of the letter which will be distributed to networks and media outlets on both sides of the aisle.

The White House demands that the media avoid what Sams and the Bidens view as false equivalence reporting.

“Covering impeachment as a story about process – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – does a disservice to the American public who rely on the independent press to hold those in power accountable,” Sams wrote .

He describes the Republican Party as full of “everyday liars and hucksters” who “peddle misinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox.”

Sams calls them “process stories that fail to expose the illegitimacy of the claims on which House Republicans base all their actions only serve to generate confusion, to insert false premises into people’s feeds and to obscure the truth.

The letter will be sent to high-level executives at CNN, The New York Times, Fox News, Associated Press and CBS News, among others, according to CNN.

Sams — who worked on Biden’s transition team and previously worked for the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton — sharply criticized the impeachment inquiry in a tweet posted earlier Tuesday, calling it “extreme politics to its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have found no evidence of wrongdoing,” he wrote.

Ian Sams, special assistant to the president and senior advisor in the White House Counsel's office, wrote the letter that appears to influence media coverage.

The president has denied any involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings. But Republicans say at least a dozen Biden family members may be involved in a scheme to financially benefit from Biden’s public office.

He said members of Kevin McCarthy’s GOP said so. He promised to hold a vote to begin impeachment proceedings, but now he has reversed course because he has no support.

McCarthy officially announced he would open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden in a shock statement accusing the president of an “abuse of power and being involved in a “culture of corruption” regarding his son Hunter’s foreign business deals .

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden’s conduct,” McCarthy said, speaking on Capitol Hill. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. “That’s why today I’m calling on our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he noted.

“This next logical step will give our committees full power to bring together all the facts and answers for the American public.” This is exactly what we want to know the answers to.

Republicans have accused Biden and his family of making millions from shell companies Hunter Biden created when his father was vice president. Hunter struck business deals with an energy company in Ukraine, received a discounted stake in a private equity firm in China and did consulting work for a Romanian real estate tycoon.

House investigators are expected to issue subpoenas for the banking records of the president and his family. The GOP also claims Biden participated in at least 24 calls with Hunter’s business partners and was referred to as “the big guy” by Hunter’s business associates. And they say Joe Biden used pseudonyms to discuss his Ukraine-related activities with his son Hunter while he was vice president.

President Kevin McCarthy, facing intense pressure from the right wing of the Republican Party, will launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

An investigation is the first step in the impeachment process. This is when evidence is gathered for impeachment articles or charges against an official.

It is a massive measure with many pitfalls, including angering Republican moderates and many Republican senators, who are skeptical of the issue, and causing friction with the White House as budget negotiations are underway. course. Congress faces a September 30 deadline to fund the government or it will be shut down.

McCarthy, however, is under intense pressure from the conservative wing of his party to make such a decision, including threats from some of his own Republican lawmakers to remove him from the presidency.

The White House has repeatedly denied that Biden committed any wrongdoing. The president himself has stated that he was not involved in any of Hunter’s business dealings.