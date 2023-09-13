Roxy Jacenko flies from Australia to Singapore with her professional eyebrow stylist to have her nine-year-old son Hunter’s eyebrows waxed and shaped

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Roxy Jacenko treats her son Hunter Curtis to some self-care.

The PR queen, 43, shared a video of her nine-year-old son before getting his eyebrows waxed and shaped on Wednesday.

In the clip, Hunter pointed to the affected area in the middle of his eyebrows with short, fine but dark hairs.

Roxy’s eyebrow specialist Amy Jean flew all the way from Sydney to Singapore for an appointment with the brunette and her son.

‘Show me which section. What do you want to have done there? Show me,” Roxy said in the clip.

“Put away my monobrow,” Hunter replied.

Roxy recently moved to Singapore and is settling in with her family, but revealed in a series of hilarious Instagram Stories on Monday that space is at a premium in her new home in Southeast Asia.

She has been shown to use her multiple ovens as extra storage space in her luxury apartment.

Despite spending an estimated $45,000 a month on rent on her prestigious Ardmore Residence home, Roxy is apparently in need of storage space.

Jacenko admitted that she used “any space I could find to put things – welcome to Singapore life….”

Another photo showed another oven full of bottles of water.

The caption read: ‘Great, I have two ovens, otherwise I would have gotten thirsty.’

Roxy, who recently sold her stunning $16 million Vaucluse mansion in May, is said to have snapped up a palatial four-bedroom apartment in the Ardmore Residence building.

The rent is rumored to be a staggering $45,000 per month.

Just a short walk from the Orchard Road entertainment district, the 36-storey Ardmore tower was designed by renowned architect Ben van Berkel.

The apartments feature a seamless blend of living and dining areas and a shaded, double-height balcony, perfect for entertaining.

The house features four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, providing plenty of space for husband Oliver and children Hunter and Pixie, 12.

In addition to panoramic views of the city, the well-appointed home has an open kitchen, V-Zug appliances and a Liebherr refrigerator.

The house has luxurious travertine marble in the living and dining areas and beautiful oak floors in the bedrooms.

The four-bedroom apartments in the building offer panoramic views of the city and large living areas. Pictured: A four-bedroom apartment in the Ardmore

The exclusive residence has a number of shared facilities, including a 50-metre lap pool, jacuzzi and children’s pool.

The tower also has a gym overlooking the pool and gardens and an elegant clubhouse, used by the building’s residents.

The building is just a short walk from the famous Orchid Road, a place of lively entertainment and restaurants.

The house features luxurious travertine marble in the living and dining room, and oak floors in the bedrooms. The opulent bathroom features double sinks and a large bath

Rumor has it that the PR star flew to Los Angeles just three weeks ago to set up the new premises at Restoration Hardware.

A complete house with furniture will be sent by air freight to Singapore for the new home.

Roxy and her children have just moved to the East Asian country to be with her husband Oliver Curtis, leaving her beloved Sydney behind for good.

The house has four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom