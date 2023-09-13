Fatah, Hamas agree to clinch ceasefire in Ain el-Hilweh

NNA – Cautious calm continues to prevail in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh, following a day of intermittent clashes that left thee injured.

At night, Fatah and Hamas movements issued a joint statement following their meeting at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut, during which they discussed the situation in the battered camp.

The two sides agreed to clinch ceasefire inside the camp, and stressed the obligation to hand over the killers of Abu Sharaf al-Armoushi and his comrades.

They also agreed on facilitating the return of the displaced camp#39;s residents.

