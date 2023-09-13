Army says tripartite meeting in Naqoura did not reach agreement over disputed border points

NNA – The Lebanese army said, in a communiqueacute; on Wednesday, that a tripartite meeting was held yesterday in Naqoura under the chairmanship of UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro, in the presence of a delegation of Lebanese army officers chaired by the government#39;s coordinator before the peacekeeping mission General Mounir Chehade.

The army added that the meeting discussed the 13 disputed border points but that no agreement was reached.

It said that conferees decided to continue contacts and meetings under the auspices of the UN.

