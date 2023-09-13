Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army says tripartite meeting in Naqoura did not reach agreement over disputed border points

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Lebanese army said, in a communiqueacute; on Wednesday, that a tripartite meeting was held yesterday in Naqoura under the chairmanship of UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro, in the presence of a delegation of Lebanese army officers chaired by the government#39;s coordinator before the peacekeeping mission General Mounir Chehade.

    The army added that the meeting discussed the 13 disputed border points but that no agreement was reached.

    It said that conferees decided to continue contacts and meetings under the auspices of the UN.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Britain Experiences Frosty Surprise as Heatwave Subsides: Temperature Plunges to -3C Overnight (Contrasting 18C on Saturday Night)

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Austrade stand as Fine Food Australia expo has an ‘Indigenous Only’ policy: ‘Going down a race track is wrong’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk and Grimes thought of changing the name of their daughter to Andromeda Synthesis Story Musk but just ended up calling her Y

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Britain Experiences Frosty Surprise as Heatwave Subsides: Temperature Plunges to -3C Overnight (Contrasting 18C on Saturday Night)

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Austrade stand as Fine Food Australia expo has an ‘Indigenous Only’ policy: ‘Going down a race track is wrong’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk and Grimes thought of changing the name of their daughter to Andromeda Synthesis Story Musk but just ended up calling her Y

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    German sandal maker Birkenstock heads to US stock market

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy