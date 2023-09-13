Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Really Wants to Be ‘Succession’

    An insurrection. A global pandemic. A racial reckoning. Billionaires jetting into space and spending $40 billion to acquire media companies. Russian data hacks. The overturning of abortion rights in America. Any of these news bites sound familiar? Most (if not all) of these global catastrophes have made headlines in the past four years. It’s been an exhausting time—the beginning of 2020 feels like an entire decade ago.

    And somehow, The Morning Show manages to pack all of that and more into just 10 episodes in its third season.

    (Warning: Slight spoilers for the first three episodes of The Morning Show Season 3.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

