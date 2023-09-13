A Russian Su-24 jet has crashed in Volgograd during a training exercise gone wrong: report

Russian Air Force Su-24 bombers flying at a military exercise in southern Russia on February 11, 2015.

Sergey Venyavsky/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian bomber was participating in a training exercise on Tuesday when it crashed, per TASS.The Su-24 plane crashed in a deserted area in Volgograd. A spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Defense said there were no casualties.

A Russian Su-24 bomber crashed in Volgograd during a training exercise on Tuesday, according to the Russian state-run media outlet TASS.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said the plane had crashed while performing a planned training flight, per TASS. The government said that the plane wasn’t carrying any weapons and crashed in a deserted area.

“There are no casualties or damage,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Defense told TASS.

Several Russian plane crashes have happened amidst the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In August, a Russian Su-30 crashed during a training exercise in Kaliningrad, killing its crew.

And in October 2022, a Russian Su-34 crashed into an apartment in the port city of Yeysk, killing 13 people and hospitalizing another 19.

Representatives for Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider