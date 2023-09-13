Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    A Russian Su-24 jet has crashed in Volgograd during a training exercise gone wrong: report

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    A Russian Su-24 jet has crashed in Volgograd during a training exercise gone wrong: report

    Russian Air Force Su-24 bombers flying at a military exercise in southern Russia on February 11, 2015.

    Sergey Venyavsky/AFP via Getty Images

    A Russian bomber was participating in a training exercise on Tuesday when it crashed, per TASS.The Su-24 plane crashed in a deserted area in Volgograd. A spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Defense said there were no casualties.

    A Russian Su-24 bomber crashed in Volgograd during a training exercise on Tuesday, according to the Russian state-run media outlet TASS.

    Russia’s Ministry of Defense said the plane had crashed while performing a planned training flight, per TASS. The government said that the plane wasn’t carrying any weapons and crashed in a deserted area.

    “There are no casualties or damage,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Defense told TASS.

    Several Russian plane crashes have happened amidst the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In August, a Russian Su-30 crashed during a training exercise in Kaliningrad, killing its crew.

    And in October 2022, a Russian Su-34 crashed into an apartment in the port city of Yeysk, killing 13 people and hospitalizing another 19.

    Representatives for Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

