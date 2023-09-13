Model Gabrielle Epstein leaves little to the imagination in bizarre optical illusion bikini

<!–

She has developed a reputation for sharing steamy snaps and has previously posed for men’s magazines Playboy and Maxim.

And on Tuesday, Gabrielle Epstein left little to the imagination as she relaxed on the beach in an optical illusion bikini.

The 29-year-old Australian model, who now lives in Los Angeles, flaunted her incredibly toned figure in a barely-there bikini top and thong.

She wore sunglasses and struck a sultry pose for the camera as she posed along the shoreline.

Pulling back her thick golden tresses into a nifty low bun, she finished off her steamy look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Would you wear this to the beach? Model Gabrielle Epstein left little to the imagination in bizarre optical illusion bikini

This post comes after Gabrielle recently flaunted her incredibly toned physique in a peach floral ensemble.

Posing up a storm for a series of short videos posted to Instagram, she showed off her taut abs in a thong and barely-there bustier.

Her video began with some full-body selfies before the blonde beauty moved in closer to showcase her bold purple lips and bronzed eye makeup.

Gabrielle was then seen on the terrace of her luxury home, posing against the backdrop of the ocean.

With three million followers on Instagram and a huge following on Snapchat, Twitter and OnlyFans, Gabby is one of Australia’s biggest glamor model exports.

Gabby previously hit back at critics who claimed her Instagram photos were “too explicit.”

Speaking to Maxim magazine in 2021, she called out the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on social media.

“There are a lot of photos of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine could be covered and a photo still be deleted creates a toxic double standard,” she said.