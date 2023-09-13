Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Weather: Little cloudy, slight coastal temperature drop

    NNA – Thursday#39;s weather is expected to be little cloudy with a slight drop in coastal temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    Coastal temperatures: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 16 to 33 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

    Visibility: Average

    Coastline humidity: 40 to 70%

    Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:20

    Sunset: 18:47

