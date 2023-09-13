Weather: Little cloudy, slight coastal temperature drop

NNA – Thursday#39;s weather is expected to be little cloudy with a slight drop in coastal temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.
nbsp;
Coastal temperatures: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius
Inland temperatures: 16 to 33 degrees Celsius
Surface wind: Northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr
Visibility: Average
Coastline humidity: 40 to 70%
Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius
Sunrise: 6:20
Sunset: 18:47
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
===========R.A.H.