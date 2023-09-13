Weather: Little cloudy, slight coastal temperature drop

NNA – Thursday#39;s weather is expected to be little cloudy with a slight drop in coastal temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

nbsp;

Coastal temperatures: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 16 to 33 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

Visibility: Average

Coastline humidity: 40 to 70%

Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:20

Sunset: 18:47

===========R.A.H.