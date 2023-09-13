Austrade stand as Fine Food Australia expo has an ‘Indigenous Only’ policy: ‘Going down a race track is wrong’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A highly successful food business owner has criticized Australia’s export trade body Austrade for excluding him and other non-Indigenous business owners from a huge international trade show.

The Fine Food Australia exhibition, currently running at the Sydney International Convention Centre, features an Austrade exhibit, but the man said he was refused entry because he was not indigenous and he feared attacks from the “woke brigade”.

In an email read by 2GB’s Ben Fordham, the man said he was “furious” over the alleged race-related snub.

Federal National Party leader David Littleproud also expressed his anger, saying Trade Minister Don Farrell, who oversees Austrade, and the Albanian government have “serious questions” to answer.

He said if the best companies are not selected by Austrade, “then unfortunately you diminish our brand” in the eyes of overseas buyers who are interested in Australian products.

Federal National Party leader David Littleproud (pictured with partner Amelia Dobson) said Trade Minister Don Farrell, who oversees Austrade, and the Albanian government had “serious questions” to answer.

“Traditionally Austrade invites a mix of Australian companies,” he explained.

“They have the opportunity to present their products to major foreign buyers. However, this year is a different story.

“When we asked if we could participate, Austrade told us they only allowed Indigenous businesses to participate in their exhibition,” he said.

The man made it clear that he did not question the quality of the products on offer.

“Although the selected First Nations companies have good products, many of them are not ready to export, some of them don’t even have a website,” he said.

The businessman said he had to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“We are too afraid to publicly express these concerns, as doing so could endanger future government relations and would also expose our business to attack from the Woke Brigade.”

There are 15 companies listed at the Austrade exhibition and all are Indigenous businesses through their owners or their products.

Products on display include Aboriginal biscuits, sparkling water and chocolates.

Mr Littleproud also made it clear that he was not demeaning the companies chosen to participate.

“But Austrade’s job is to protect and promote the Australian brand, and if you can’t launch into an international market you don’t have the capacity or scale to do that, so unfortunately what what you are doing is diminishing our brand.

“It could do more damage than good,” he said. “Not just for Indigenous businesses, but for all businesses.

“Even going down…a race track is not a good thing. And this is where we will ask serious questions of the minister and the Albanian government.

The Nationals leader said he wanted to know “who gave the direction, why did they give the direction”. And if they can convincingly validate it, we’re all ears.

“But the minister must make us fully understand whether this is correct. If Austrade is not prepared to answer these simple questions, then the Minister and the Albanian Government must step in and tell us why.

He said the exhibition “aims to ensure that we can all promote our products on the international stage, whatever your race, whatever your religion.”

“That’s what’s great about this country, and I would be very disappointed if that direction came from the government, if that is the case.”

Mr Littleproud said normally the Austrade exhibition “isn’t about whether you’re indigenous or not.

“It’s about whether you have the ability to penetrate international markets to protect and promote Brand Australia – which we want to continue to be able to export.”

“So I would be very interested to see what the criteria were for one of these companies to be able to show up on Austrade, on their stand,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of the exhibition for Australian exports: “It’s the very high end of gastronomy…

“And that’s why we should give that opportunity, whoever owns the business, as long as it’s Australian-owned and Australian-employed.”

Despite the furore over the Austrade stand, 635 other exhibitors are also showing their products at Fine Food Australia (pictured).

“It doesn’t matter who they belong to as long as they are here in this country and supporting our economy,” Mr Littleproud said.

Speaking in a video posted on the exhibition website, Austrade deputy chief executive David Lawson said: “It’s a focal point for us to be able to encourage our overseas customers to come and see for themselves -themselves. »

Despite the furore over the Austrade stand, 635 other exhibitors are also showcasing their products at Fine Food Australia.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Austrade for comment.