Britain Experiences Frosty Surprise as Heatwave Subsides: Temperature Plunges to -3C Overnight (Contrasting 18C on Saturday Night)

Parts of Britain today experienced their coldest night in five months as temperatures fell to -3.2C (26.2F) just over 48 hours after the week-long heatwave ended.

The mercury fell below zero at Kinbrace in Sutherland at 5am and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire at 3am, while Shap in Cumbria fell to 0.4°C (32.7°F) at 4am

Today saw the first frost in the UK in 97 days since June 8th. It was also the first time a temperature of -3 °C (26.6 °F) had been recorded in Britain for 137 days from 29 April.

The sub-zero conditions were in stark contrast to the weather in the Highlands on Saturday, the UK’s hottest day of the year so far, when the temperature was 18C (64F) overnight.

And it notes that the seven-day heat wave, which saw temperatures reach at least 30°C (86°F) every day last week between Monday and Sunday, is now over.

Despite a cold night for most with widespread frost in the northern and central areas, temperatures were milder in the far south and remained in double digits.

And conditions will remain warm and sunny in the south over the next few days, with a forecast of 23°C (73°F) tomorrow, 24°C (75°F) on Friday and 25°C (77°F) on Saturday.

Forecasters also said they expect next week’s temperatures to be warmer than average, but we won’t see a return to last week’s heat wave conditions.

How the UK heatwave has turned to frost TODAY Maximum: 22C (72F) – expected Minimum: -2.8C (27F) – Kinbrace YESTERDAY Maximum: 24.4°C (75.9°F) – East Mall Minimum: 1.3°C (34.3°F) – Dalwhinnie MONDAY Maximum: 26.9°C (80.4°F) – Cavendish Minimum: 9.7°C (49.5°F) – Glascarnoch SUNDAY Maximum: 32.5°C (90.5°F) – Cambridge Minimum: 8.1°C (46.6°F) – Baltasound SATURDAY Maximum: 33.2°C (91.8°F) – Kew Minimum: 9.3°C (48.7°F) – Braemar

The Met Office said this morning will bring a bright, cool start to most areas, although there will still be plenty of cloud in the far south-east of England.

Forecasters added that clouds will increase from the west in Northern Ireland and Scotland and there will soon be showers, accompanied by stronger winds.

Highs of around 22C (72F) are expected this afternoon in the south-east, which is likely to be the warmest part of Britain.

It will also be 20°C (68°F) in the southwest, 18°C ​​(64°F) in the northwest and 16°C (61°F) in the northeast. Wales will reach 19°C (66°F), while it will be 16°C (61°F) in both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Tonight will be wet across most of Scotland and parts of northern England, but dry elsewhere with some late sunshine in southern England.

Showers will persist in Scotland and northern England, with generally cloudy skies elsewhere, and there will be light showers in Northern Ireland.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy start, although some bright spells are possible in Northern Ireland. Rain is likely in the north with showers in north Wales and north-west England.

Heavy rain will persist in north Wales and northern England later, but elsewhere the weather will be mostly dry and cloudy.

Heavy rain will fall in the north of England on Friday. Elsewhere it will be mostly dry and cloudy, but rain will move further north and over Wales later.

Widespread rain around the Scottish Border on Saturday is likely to ease to showers in the afternoon, but there will be heavy rain in the west overnight.

A stunning Northern Lights show on the Holy Island Causeway in Northumberland today

The Northern Lights appear this morning over the Shelter Cabin on the Holy Island Causeway

The Northern Lights are on display today on the Holy Island Causeway in Northumberland

The Met Office expects dry, bright and cool conditions in the north on Sunday, but southern and central regions will be wetter with outbreaks of showers.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms at times, but forecasters said confidence in this was “low, especially as to where the boundary between these conditions will be”.

This warm air and the risk of thunderstorms could extend further north for a while before a frontal zone moves southeast across Britain early next week.

The Met Office said this would bring more rain and possibly some strong winds to many areas, but would also reintroduce cooler, drier conditions.

YESTERDAY – Storm clouds and downpours hang over Bristol yesterday after the heat ended

SUNDAY – A busy beach at Margate in Kent on Sunday, the last day of the seven-day heatwave

SATURDAY – Sun worshipers fill Bournemouth beach on the UK’s hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures next week are expected to be “generally warmer than average, especially in the south where it is likely to feel humid,” forecasters said.

The UK’s highest temperature yesterday was 24.4°C (75.9°F) at East Malling in Kent, while the lowest was Dalwhinnie in the Highlands at 1.3°C (34.3°F). .

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 26.9°C (80.4°F) at Cavendish in Suffolk, while the minimum was 9.7°C (49.5°F) at Loch Glascarnoch in Ross and Cromarty in the Highlands.

A UK high of 32.5°C (90.5°F) was recorded in Cambridge on Sunday, while the low was 8.1°C (46.6°F) at Baltasound in Unst, a from the northern islands of the Shetland Islands.

And on Saturday, the hottest day of 2023 so far, temperatures reached 33.2°C (91.8°F) at Kew Gardens in west London. The minimum temperature was 9.3°C (48.7°F) at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.