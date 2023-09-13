Mikati chairs Lebanese-Palestinian meeting to discuss Ain el-Hilweh situation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently chairing a meeting at the Grand Serail devoted to discussing the situation in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh, with the participation of the Palestinian Liberation Organization official Azzam Ahmad, Palestinian Ambassador Ashraf Dabbour, Fathi Aboul Ardat from Fatah Movement, Lebanese army commander General Joseph Aoun, interim chief of the General Security Major General Elias Baysari, and army intelligence chief General Toni Qahwaji.

==============R.A.H.