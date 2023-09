NNA – French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has reached Clemenceau for a meeting with former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in the presence of MPs Taymour Jumblatt and Wael Abu Faour.

